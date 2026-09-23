PNE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

PNE and ENERCON develop the“Beerfelde” energy park: A future energy system is taking shape in Brandenburg for the first time on this scale

23.09.2026 / 14:18 CET/CEST

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Joint corporate news PNE and ENERCON develop the“Beerfelde” energy park: A future energy system is taking shape in Brandenburg for the first time on this scale

Energy park combines 98 MW of wind energy and 32 MW battery storage Renewable energy available around the clock in sufficient quantities Cuxhaven/Aurich/Beerfelde, 23 September 2026 – The energy supply of the future requires more than simply generating electricity from renewable sources. Intelligent systems are needed that combine generation, storage and grid infrastructure. Battery storage systems play a key role in this regard: they store electricity generated during periods of high wind energy production and excess generation and make it available when it is needed within the power system. Large-scale storage systems therefore help to use renewable energy efficiently, stabilise the power system and optimise the utilisation of existing grid infrastructure. With the“Beerfelde” energy park, PNE and ENERCON are developing a project based on this approach. It combines wind energy, battery storage and a dedicated substation within an integrated energy system. As part of the project in the Oder-Spree district, PNE plans to construct a wind farm with a capacity of approximately 98 MW. It is to be complemented by a green battery storage system with an output of around 32 MW and a storage capacity of around 70 MWh, as well as a dedicated substation. ENERCON will supply both the wind turbines and the battery storage system. Fourteen E-175 EP5 E2 wind turbines will be installed, one of the highest-yielding onshore turbine models in Europe. This makes the energy park one of the largest projects in Germany to date in which wind energy and storage have been developed together from the outset. The interaction of these components creates a system that uses the available grid connection capacity particularly efficiently and provides additional flexibility for the electricity supply. “We are not simply developing a wind farm with 'Beerfelde', but an integrated energy system for the future. The intelligent combination of wind energy, storage and grid infrastructure helps to make better use of existing grid capacities, provide renewable energy more flexibly and improve the overall efficiency of the power system. These are exactly the kinds of solutions that will be required on a much larger scale in the future,” says Heiko Wuttke, CEO of PNE AG.“We are looking forward to implementing this project together with ENERCON.“ “Today, wind energy projects require far more than excellent hardware. They demand intelligent, holistic concepts that enhance project profitability throughout the entire lifecycle,” says ENERCON CEO Udo Bauer.“With Wind+ Storage, we offer a fully integrated turnkey package. As a solutions provider, we deliver exactly the end-to-end building blocks our customers need for future-proof and profitable projects.” Battery storage systems are becoming increasingly important worldwide. They can absorb electricity at any time, particularly when wind farms generate more energy than is currently needed or can be fed into the grid. They then release this electricity when it is required. This makes renewable energy usable around the clock. At the same time, storage systems make an important contribution to increasing the flexibility of the energy system and create additional opportunities for the marketing of renewable energy. The“Beerfelde” energy park therefore represents a new generation of energy projects: generation, storage and grid infrastructure are being brought together for the first time in Germany on this scale in an integrated overall system. With this project, PNE and ENERCON intend to gain valuable experience for the development of further wind energy and storage projects while also setting new benchmarks for the energy supply of the future. Caption: Signing ceremony at WindEnergy in Hamburg (from left): Andreas Henig, Head of ENERCON's Wind Business Unit; Roland Stanze, COO of PNE AG; Heiko Wuttke, CEO of PNE AG; Udo Bauer, CEO of ENERCON. About the PNE Group The internationally operating PNE Group is listed in the SDAX. For more than 30 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the area of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind energy and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on power generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation, permitting procedures and financing through to construction, operation and repowering. As a Clean Energy Solutions Provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic power plants, as well as battery storage solutions for more efficient use of renewable energies. About ENERCON More value for wind energy – ENERCON as a partner for onshore projects As a provider of integrated solutions for the connected renewable energy ecosystem, ENERCON supports its customers in the realisation of onshore wind energy projects. To exploit the full project potential, the company combines its powerful, high-yield wind turbines with additional solution elements and services, thereby increasing the customer benefits and the value of the wind energy. The spectrum of the solution portfolio from which customers choose elements to suit their requirements ranges from planning and installation to management, control, service and maintenance as well as optimisation of turbine performance during the operational phase. As a pioneer of renewables with over 40 years of experience and a deep understanding of the needs of a changing energy system, ENERCON's field of activities has always extended beyond wind turbines alone. Pursuing its mission of 'Energy for the World', the company has been driving sustainable energy generation from onshore wind since 1984. Thanks to its innovative wind turbine technology, high quality standards and a total installed power of more than 68 gigawatts, ENERCON is one of the leading renewables companies worldwide. With extensive expertise in the fields of 'End-to-End Project Engineering', 'Connected Operations' and 'Smart Optimisation', a closely coordinated Service network and an extensive network of partners and service providers, ENERCON is a competent and dependable partner for its customers in all project phases. Around 13,000 people work at administrative, sales, production and service locations worldwide for the company with its headquarters in the town of Aurich in Lower Saxony. Contacts for Media: ENERCON Global GmbH

Felix Rehwald

Unternehmenssprecher

Phone: + 49 49 41 - 91 87 11 60

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Dreekamp 5, D-26605 Aurich PNE AG

Alexander Lennemann

Head of Corporate Communications

Phone: + 49 4721 – 718 453

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Oberbaumbrücke 1, D-20457 Hamburg 23.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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