vHive / Key word(s): Expansion

vHive Expands Industry-Leading Digitization Platform into the Data Center Market

23.09.2026 / 14:20 CET/CEST

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vHive's field proven digitization technology empowers data center operators to bridge the gap between physical infrastructure and digital management, driving automation, space optimization and precision. NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- vHive, a global leader in end-to-end asset digitization software, today announced the expansion of its WorldTwin AITM engine into the Data Center sector. This strategic move brings vHive's field-tested Digital Twin expertise from the telecommunications and renewable energy industries, where it has successfully digitized complex physical critical infrastructure for global operators and tower companies, to meet the critical, rapidly evolving needs of the data center market.



As AI-driven demand accelerates, data centers are expanding at an unprecedented pace, creating complex infrastructure environments that are constantly in flux. Current Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) solutions often focus on the network and logic layers, frequently leaving a disconnect with the physical reality of the facility. vHive bridges this gap by connecting the physical and digital, providing a single source of truth that spans floors, racks, and down to a specific piece of equipment for both facility operators and their co-location tenants. "Data centers are the backbone of the modern AI economy, yet many operators struggle with an 'inventory visibility gap' because their digital systems are disconnected from the physical assets on the floor," said Yariv Geller, CEO and Co-Founder of vHive. "By applying the same Physical AI principles we perfected in the telecom and renewable energy sectors, we are enabling data center operators to move beyond static, manual spreadsheets to a dynamic, always current, structured understanding of their facilities. We are creating a bridge where the physical asset, the digital model, and the management software act as one." vHive's solution automates the capture of field or facility data, using autonomous technologies to create intelligent Digital Twins. This allows operators to catalog and map equipment, visualize rack density, identify available floor and rack space and track changes over time, at the speed that their infrastructure configuration evolves. "vHive's extendible WorldTwin AITM engine uses our proprietary World Model that enables an understanding of the facility in its entirety, enabling operators to simulate changes, spot available space to accelerate customer onboarding, and verify the build status against planning," said Tomer Daniel, CTO and Co-Founder of vHive. "Expanding from telecom and renewable energy to Data Centers is a natural evolution for us. In fact, some of our customers provide both services. Whether it is a radio tower or a server rack, the core challenge remains the same: the need for accurate understanding of the infrastructure through an automated, repeatable workflow that ensures that digital databases match physical sites." Key benefits of vHive's Data Center digitization platform include:

Simple, Automated Data Capture: Using off the shelf cameras to survey a Data Center.

Unified Digital Source of Truth: Reconciles disparate physical records with the actual state of the facility, from floor-level layout to individual rack-mounted equipment.

Space & Capacity Optimization: Instantly pinpoints unallocated rack units and available free space to maximize capacity usage and accelerate time-to-revenue.

Seamless Tenant Management: Empowers Data Centers' operations and co-location tenants with interactive 3D digital views of their dedicated physical assets, enhancing transparency without requiring physical site visits.

Operational Efficiency: Automates inventory verification, reducing the time and labor required for manual audits and documentation.

Advanced Analytics: Provides spatial topology and rack density insights, enabling operators to optimize power and cooling management in high-density environments.

Physical Understanding: Leverages vHive World Model AI to provide Physical understanding capabilities that allow for predictive diagnostics and automated maintenance workflows.

Connectivity with Real-Time Monitoring Solutions: Overlays real-time power and thermal monitoring sensor data on a 3D spatial view of the facility. Cross-Department Alignment: Eliminates traditional friction from planning through building, operations, and maintenance via a unified source of truth, aligning physical reality with logical planning for faster tenant onboarding. With a proven track record of digitizing over 120,000 critical infrastructure assets globally, vHive is uniquely positioned to help data center operators solve the challenges of hyperscale growth and talent shortages. By automating the digitization process, vHive empowers teams to focus on performance and uptime rather than manual data entry and site verification. For more information about vHive's data center solutions, visit . About vHive vHive is a global leader in end-to-end digitization solutions, empowering organizations to unlock the full potential of their infrastructure assets through data-driven decision-making. The vHive platform leverages advanced data capture technologies to digitize assets and deliver actionable insights based on AI analytics. Focused on uncovering new revenue opportunities, optimizing operational efficiency, and enhancing safety, vHive helps organizations transform their operations. Founded in 2016, vHive operates across 5 continents and over 40 countries, serving industries such as Telecom, Data Centers and Renewable Energy. The company is venture-backed by PSG, Octopus Ventures, Deutsche Telekom, and StageOne, and continues to drive innovation in asset digitization. Media Contact:

Naomi Stol Zamir, Marketing Communications Director, ... Logo -



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