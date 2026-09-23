InovCluster / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

InovCluster: Buyers are heading to Portugal to discover new business opportunities with Portuguese SMEs in the food and drink sector

23.09.2026 / 14:25 CET/CEST

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CASTELO BRANCO, Portugal, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 14 buyers from Germany, Poland, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, USA and Canada will travel to Portugal this November to meet Portuguese food and drink companies and explore new business opportunities.



From 17 to 19 November, Castelo Branco and Évora will host a three-day programme of B2B meetings connecting international buyers with Portuguese SMEs from the agri-food sector. The initiative is organised by InovCluster – Association of the Agro-Industrial Cluster of the Centre and NERE – Business Association of the Alentejo Region, as part of Taste & Feel Portugal 2.0, an internationalisation project supporting Portuguese agri-food companies in expanding their presence in international markets. The programme will kick off in Castelo Branco on 17 November, where the B2B meetings with international buyers will take place as part of InovFood Summit 2026, event organised by InovCluster. The Summit will brings together professionals from the agri-food sector around key themes such as innovation, sustainability, funding and internationalisation, creating an additional opportunity for international buyers and Portuguese companies to connect within a broader business and knowledge-sharing environment. Following the opening day in Castelo Branco, the programme will continue in Évora on 18 and 19 November, giving international buyers the opportunity to discover companies and products from different Portuguese regions while establishing direct business contacts with potential partners. The visiting buyers, representing seven markets, will meet Portuguese producers in a focused business environment designed to identify potential suppliers, develop new partnerships and generate concrete commercial opportunities. Particular attention will be given to products that combine Portugal's recognised food heritage with growing international market potential. "Bringing international buyers directly to Portugal creates the conditions for meaningful business conversations and new commercial partnerships. For Portuguese SMEs, it is an opportunity to present their products directly to buyers and explore new export markets." says InovCluster. About Taste & Feel Portugal 2.0

Taste & Feel Portugal 2.0 is an internationalisation project promoted by InovCluster and NERE, focused on strengthening the international presence of Portuguese agri-food SMEs, particularly in the wine, olive oil, cheese and cured meat sectors. The project is co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (FEDER) through the COMPETE 2030 - Innovation and Digital Transition Thematic Programme. For further information, please contact:

InovCluster

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+351 272095420

NERE

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+351 266709115









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