TCL SunPower Global / Key word(s): Product Launch/Expansion

TCL Solar C2 back-contact panels arrive in Europe, open for order

23.09.2026 / 14:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

First shipments of the C2 range land this month, giving European installers and distributors direct access to the TCL Solar back-contact platform announced at SNEC and Intersolar Europe in June. LYON, France, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL SunPower Global, a global leader in solar energy solutions, today confirmed that its TCL Solar C2 back-contact module range has landed in Europe and is open for order through the brand's distributor network. First deliveries will begin in the UK this week, marking the start of a broader European rollout in the weeks ahead. TCL Solar C2 was unveiled in June at SNEC in Shanghai and Intersolar Europe in Munich, where TCL SunPower first showed the back-contact platform. Today's milestone moves it from launch announcement to a market-ready solution for residential, commercial, industrial and ground-mounted solar installations. "C2 represents the next generation of TCL Solar's back-contact platform, and it's a clear signal of the direction we're taking this brand", said Steven Zhang, General Manager, TCL SunPower Global. "Over the past year we've scaled up production significantly, including through our acquisition of DAS Solar's back-contact cell and module manufacturing operations, completed in July. We've also continued to push the underlying engineering forward, building on more than 1,600 back-contact patents and four decades of photovoltaic manufacturing experience. The result is a panel built to lead on efficiency, design, and durability at scale. Back-contact is now our flagship technology platform, and we believe it will redefine expectations for solar across Europe." The C2 range covers two configurations built on the same back-contact cell: C2 S Black for residential and small commercial roofs, at up to 495 W and 23.8% efficiency; and C2 L and C2 L UPP for larger commercial and utility-scale projects, at up to 670 W and 24.8% efficiency, with bifaciality up to 85% on the L and L UPP variants. The panels use a full-screen gapless back-contact design - no metal busbars on the front - which adds more than 5% usable power density per panel versus a conventional front-contact layout of the same size, simply because there's more active cell surface facing the sun. The company also points to a temperature coefficient of -0.26%/°C and an annual degradation rate below 0.35%, which keeps a panel at roughly 88.85% of its original output after 30 years. Every C2 module is backed by a long-term warranty package, with up to a 25-year product warranty and a 30-year power warranty, depending on the model. "C2's busbar-free cell design removes the front-side grid lines that shade a conventional panel That's what drives the efficiency gain, not a coating or a firmware trick, just more active cell area facing the sun", said Karin Alberto Burkhardt, Director of PV Products at TCL SunPower Global. "On the residential S Black model, the same design also gives a uniform black finish. On the C2 L and L UPP variants, it's paired with bifacial, glass-glass construction for commercial and utility-scale sites. Across the range, C2 delivers up to 24.8% efficiency, stronger low-light response, and less power lost to partial shading than a standard cell. That's the substance behind 'Better by Design' on this platform. The aesthetics and the performance both stem from the same fundamental design decision." TCL Solar C2 is available now through TCL Solar authorized distributors across Europe. Installers and commercial buyers can find their nearest partner using the distributor locator at tclsolar/distributors. About TCL SunPower Global

Backed by the global strength, financial stability, and technological leadership of the TCL Group, TCL SunPower Global is a leading solar energy provider committed to delivering high‐performance, reliable, and accessible solar solutions worldwide. The company combines advanced technology, vertically integrated manufacturing, and a strong focus on sustainability to drive the global energy transition. TCL SunPower Global brings together two complementary brands: SunPower, delivering premium, fully integrated residential energy solutions, and TCL Solar, providing high-performance, cost-effective solar and energy solutions. Together, they meet the diverse needs of the global solar market - from residential rooftop installations to commercial projects and utility‐scale developments. More information: tclsolar, and LinkedIn. Press Contact:

Anna Valeria Porta

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+39 345 7706205







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