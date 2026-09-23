Trevita, LLC / Key word(s): Healthcare

TreVita Expands Regenerative Medicine Program and Stem Cell Service Offering

23.09.2026 / 14:40 CET/CEST

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Company Broadens Physician-led Regenerative Medicine Offering Across Additional Therapeutic Areas, With a Focus on Individualized Care, Cellular Quality and Transparency Key Highlights:

TreVita is expanding its regenerative medicine program across therapeutic areas, including healthy aging and rejuvenation, sports and orthopedic injuries, among others.

The program emphasizes greater transparency around the cellular products clients receive, including cell source, count, viability, testing and documentation. TreVita's regenerative medicine program provides end-to-end support, from medical review and treatment planning through travel coordination, treatment and post-care follow-up. SAN DIEGO, CA - September 23, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - TreVita, a U.S.-based medical travel company helping Americans access vetted medical care abroad, today announced the expansion of its regenerative medicine program in Zona Río in Baja California, Mexico, broadening its current stem cell services across additional therapeutic areas, including healthy aging and rejuvenation, sports and orthopedic injuries, among others. The expansion reflects TreVita's growing focus on regenerative medicine as a core part of its medical travel platform. As the program grows across additional therapeutic areas, TreVita is emphasizing individualized physician evaluation rather than predetermined treatment packages, along with greater transparency around cell source, count, viability, testing and documentation. The company also provides support across physician consultations, medical records and diagnostic review, treatment planning, travel logistics, care coordination and post-treatment follow-up. “Regenerative medicine is an increasingly important part of the healthcare conversation, but it is also a category where clients need clarity, transparency and strong medical oversight,” said Blake Schroeder, CEO of TreVita.“Our goal is to help clients understand their options, remove barriers, connect them with experienced physicians and create a care experience built around safety, care, integrity and support - and most importantly, increased healthspan. Regenerative medicine is highly individualized, and we believe clients deserve clear information and realistic expectations as they evaluate whether it may be appropriate for them.” TreVita's regenerative medicine process begins with an individualized medical review rather than a predetermined treatment package. Physicians evaluate a client's medical history, current condition, diagnostic information and treatment goals before determining whether the client may be an appropriate candidate and what approach, if any, should be considered. A central focus of TreVita's regenerative medicine program is transparency around the cellular products clients receive. That includes explaining cell type and source, cell count, cell viability, delivery method, providing testing and documentation to each client, and the physician's rationale for the treatment plan. That approach reflects TreVita's core values: prioritizing safety, providing clients clear information and realistic expectations, and operating with integrity while developing an individualized plan that may include multiple sessions when medically appropriate. Interest in regenerative medicine continues to grow as Americans seek new approaches to health, recovery and longevity. Grand View Research estimates that the U.S. regenerative medicine market generated approximately $19.5 billion in 2024 and projects it will reach $49.3 billion by 2030, with the market expected to grow at a compound annual rate of approximately 16.8% from 2025 through 2030. For TreVita, that growth is supporting a broader long-term investment in regenerative medicine. The company is developing additional clinical and laboratory capabilities in Zona Rio that will give TreVita greater involvement across the client journey, from medical evaluation and treatment coordination to cellular quality oversight and follow-up care. “Our vision is to increase healthspan for our clients. That is far broader than a company that simply helps someone travel for a procedure,” Schroeder added.“We are building a regenerative medicine platform where the physicians, the science, the cellular product and the client experience are connected. As we expand, that level of transparency and accountability will continue to guide what we build.” About TreVita TreVita is a U.S.-based medical travel company dedicated to helping Americans access vetted specialty care abroad through a trusted, fully coordinated care experience. Headquartered in San Diego, TreVita partners with a network of carefully vetted physicians in Zona Río in Baja California, Mexico and leading medical destinations around the world, providing end-to-end support across bariatric surgery, plastic surgery, hair transplant and regenerative medicine. Driven by its purpose to remove barriers and provide innovative solutions that help people achieve outcomes far greater than imagined, TreVita is building a next-generation medical travel platform focused on healthspan, longevity and access to emerging medical innovations. Guided by its core values of safety, caring for people and integrity, the company is working toward its vision of a world where health span is maximized and lives are changed positively. Media Contact

... Disclaimer: TreVita's regenerative services are available to qualifying clients through its U.S.-based care team. Treatment recommendations are made by physicians based on individual medical circumstances. TreVita does not represent stem cell therapies as cures and does not guarantee outcomes for any disease, injury or medical condition.

News Source: Trevita, LLC

23.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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