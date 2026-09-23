Shahabuddin Razvi's Remarks Will Give Birth To Sectarianism: Religious Scholar Jameel Hayat

MENAFN - IANS) Rampur, Sep 23 (IANS) Religious scholar Maulana Mohammad Jameel Hayat condemned recent remarks made by Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi, saying such statements give birth to sectarianism.

He emphasised that minorities and majorities should work together in harmony.

Earlier, All India Muslim Jamaat National President Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi had questioned Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Muslim representation and demanded that a Muslim chief minister be declared for the upcoming polls.

Responding to this, Hayat said:“I do not agree with his statement. This is our country. Whoever belongs here and has a right to it should get their rights. Muslims living here should have peace and security, and they should get all the rights they are entitled to.”

He added that it did not matter which party was in power, but statements by religious scholars could create unrest, fuel sectarianism and lead to communal tensions.“Such things should not be said. We have to live in this country and move forward while keeping in mind the rights of both the majority and the minority,” he said.

On Razvi's request to Akhilesh Yadav to declare a Muslim chief minister candidate, Hayat said:“This is claiming something which cannot be done. These issues will not serve the nation.”

He further claimed that Hindu legislators and MPs had done more to improve people's welfare.“It is not true that Hindu leaders do not listen to us. They listen to all our complaints and love us immensely,” he said.

“For me, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi's statement is wrong. It is sectarian, filled with hatred, and unsuitable. Such statements should not be made. Statements should be made with harmony,” Hayat added.

He stressed that minorities should do their job while the majority should work with them in harmony, saying only then could peace be achieved.

The latest political discourse on Muslim representation ahead of the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh has prompted many leaders to weigh in. Razvi had earlier questioned why Akhilesh Yadav was the SP's chief ministerial face when the Yadav population was just 7 per cent in Uttar Pradesh, while the Muslim population was slightly higher.