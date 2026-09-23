Classes Resume At IIT Bombay After Student's Death Incident

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Days after the death of a second-year student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay triggered protests, regular classes have now resumed at the institute, sources said on Wednesday.

According to official sources, currently no protest is being staged at the IIT Powai campus.

Only a dozen Humanities students and Students' Federation of India (SFI) members are sitting outside the campus, sources at IIT Bombay said.

It said there are more than 12,000 students and 700+ faculty members on campus.

Earlier in the day, the Mumbai Police said that the investigation into the IIT Bombay student's suicide case is being conducted "impartially", exploring all possible angles, while also urging people to refrain from spreading misinformation regarding the incident.

"Following the unfortunate demise of Sahil Ravindra Wakode (20), a student of IIT Bombay, a case was registered at Powai Police Station. The case has subsequently been transferred to Crime Branch, Mumbai, as DCB CID C.R. No. 124/2026. The investigation has been entrusted to an ACP-rank officer and is being closely supervised by DCP Detection-I, Crime Branch," officials said.

"The investigation is being conducted diligently and impartially, exploring all possible angles," police said.

Mumbai Police has also appealed to the public to refrain from speculation and spreading misinformation about the case.

"Mumbai Police appeals to individuals and the public to refrain from speculation, spreading misinformation or drawing premature conclusions. The media is requested to follow information transmitted through official channels only. Mumbai Police remains committed to a fair and thorough investigation to ensure that justice is served," officials said.

Meanwhile, IIT Bombay professor Suryanarayana Doolla, who has been named in connection with student Sahil Wakode's death, has been sent on leave amid an ongoing investigation, sources said on Wednesday.

A day before, Sahil's parents demanded the immediate arrest of Doolla.

A case has been registered against Doolla on allegations including abetment to suicide and caste-based discrimination following the death of Wakode, a student of the institute.

Wakode, a second-year B.Tech student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was found hanging in his hostel room on the Powai campus on the evening of September 18. The incident took place hours after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone during a mid-semester examination.