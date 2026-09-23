Meghalaya Education Board Gets Permanent Building After 45 Years

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, Sep 23 (IANS) After functioning for nearly four-and-a-half decades from a temporary facility, the Shillong Regional Office of the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) is set to move into a permanent building, with Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma laying the foundation stone for the new facility on Wednesday.

The proposed regional office will come up at the Education Complex in Laitumkhrah and is expected to provide a dedicated institutional space for the board's operations in Shillong.

Sangma said the new facility would strengthen MBOSE's functioning and contribute to broader efforts to improve the state's school education system.

“Our focus on education goes beyond infrastructure,” the Chief Minister said, highlighting initiatives aimed at improving learning outcomes and expanding opportunities for students. He pointed to programmes such as Mission Education, Mission School and CM IMPACT, along with digital learning initiatives and targeted interventions designed to improve examination performance.

According to Sangma, the government has adopted a phased approach towards strengthening the education system, with emphasis not only on physical infrastructure but also on improving learning outcomes and providing students with better opportunities.

The new MBOSE regional office is expected to streamline the board's functioning in Shillong and provide officials with a permanent institutional setup after decades of operating from a temporary building. The facility will also support delivery of services associated with school education and examinations in the region.

The foundation stone ceremony comes amid the Meghalaya government's efforts to expand and upgrade education infrastructure across the state.

Sangma said investments in education need to be matched with interventions that improve learning quality and help students perform better academically.

The Shillong Regional Office of MBOSE has operated from a temporary building for around 45 years, making the proposed permanent facility a long-pending infrastructure project. The new building at Laitumkhrah is expected to give the regional office a more suitable working environment and strengthen its institutional capacity.

The project is being seen as part of the state's continuing efforts to modernise school education infrastructure and improve administrative support for students, schools and other stakeholders.