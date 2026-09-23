Kerala: SIT Formed To Probe Pinarayi Vijayan In CMRL Case

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 23 (IANS) The Kerala Police on Wednesday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe former Chief Minister and current Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan in the CMRL-Exalogic monthly payment case, bringing senior police officers who once reported to him face-to-face with allegations concerning his tenure.

The SIT has been given 30 days to complete the preliminary probe. It will function under the supervision of Crime Branch ADGP H. Venkatesh, while SP Vikraman has been appointed as the investigating officer.

The team comprises three Deputy Superintendents of Police, five Inspectors, and officers from the Cyber Division.

The SIT was formed after the state government decided to act on the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) communication to the State Police Chief regarding CMRL-Exalogic transactions. The government proceeded with the inquiry after obtaining legal advice on the material forwarded by the central agency.

The probe will examine allegations contained in the ED report, including financial transactions involving Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) and Exalogic Solutions, the now-defunct IT company of Vijayan's daughter T. Veena. Allegations concerning Vijayan, Veena and former minister and CPI(M) MLA P.A. Mohammed Riyas are yet to be established through police investigation or judicial process. Vijayan, Riyas and the CPI(M) have rejected the charges.

The government's move followed discussions between Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan and Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala after the ED communication reached the State Police Chief. Satheesan said the law would take its course and insisted it was not political witch-hunting.

Chennithala stated the government could not ignore information furnished by the ED and noted that the procedure for a preliminary inquiry was examined in light of the Supreme Court's Lalita Kumari judgment.

The formation of the SIT adds a new dimension to the politically sensitive case. For nearly a decade, senior police officers dealt with Vijayan as Chief Minister. Now, as Opposition Leader, he faces questions from investigators drawn from the same police establishment. Vijayan served as Chief Minister from 2016 to 2026.

The CPI(M) has opposed the government's decision, vowing to fight the matter politically and legally. On Tuesday, party workers took to the streets in protest.