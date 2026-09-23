Cathie Wood Loads Up On RKLB Stock - Cantor Pegs Iridium And Neutron As Major Catalysts For Rocket Lab



ARK bought 359,612 RKLB shares across ARKK, ARKQ and ARKX ETFs, making it its largest transaction of the day.

On Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal reported that SpaceX stopped selling new Falcon 9 rideshare missions to focus on Starship. Cantor Fitzgerald sees Neutron and the $8 billion Iridium acquisition as major catalysts for Rocket Lab.

Rocket Lab (RKLB) was on investors' radar on Wednesday, after Cathie Wood's ARK Invest made a sizable bet on the space infrastructure firm, just as changes at rival SpaceX could potentially create a bigger opening in the launch market.

ARK purchased 359,612 Rocket Lab shares worth about $25.7 million across its ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) and ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX). It was ARK's largest transaction of the day.

RKLB shares were up 2% in pre-market trading, and are on track for a sixth gain in seven sessions.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 Development In Focus

The purchase came a day after The Wall Street Journal reported that SpaceX has stopped selling new Falcon 9 rideshare missions, which carry satellites from multiple customers on a single launch.

Some companies have also struggled to book Falcon 9 flights beyond 2028, according to the report. The shift comes as launch demand is expected to exceed supply.

That could potentially create opportunities for alternative launch providers, including Rocket Lab, although its larger Neutron rocket has yet to enter service.

Cantor Bets On Neutron, Iridium Deal

The ARK purchase also follows a bullish call from Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday. The firm reiterated its 'Overweight' rating and $122 price target, citing Rocket Lab's launch record, diversified customer base and dedicated launch infrastructure.

Cantor views Neutron and the completion of Rocket Lab's planned Iridium acquisition as two major catalysts. Neutron is designed to compete in the medium-lift market against Falcon 9.

The Iridium deal could also expand Rocket Lab beyond launch and spacecraft manufacturing. Earlier this month, Rocket Lab said it secured the funding needed for its planned $8 billion acquisition of Iridium. The deal would expand Rocket Lab beyond rocket launches and spacecraft manufacturing into satellite communications. The acquisition is expected to close in mid-2027.

Retail Eyes Rally After RKLB Climbs Above 50-DMA

Retail sentiment for RKLB on Stocktwits remained 'bullish' over the past 24 hours, amid 'high' message volumes.

One user highlighted the past movement of RKLB stock rally following a climb above the 50-day moving average (50-DMA). RKLB shares jumped past their 50-DMA in the previous session.

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Another user believes the stock is extremely cheap.

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The stock has shed more than 5% so far this year.

Also read: Why Is GRML Stock Surging Over 15% Premarket Today?

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