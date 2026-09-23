Closed System Transfer Devices Market Size, Share, 2034

The global closed system transfer devices market size was valued at USD 1.41 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 1.54 billion in 2026 to USD 3.06 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 8.98% during the forecast period (2026–2034). North America dominated the closed system transfer devices market with a share of 42.63% in 2025.

Closed system transfer devices (CSTDs) are drug transfer devices designed to mechanically prevent environmental contaminants from entering a system and hazardous drug or vapor concentrations from escaping into the surrounding environment. Closed system transfer devices are tracked under HSN Code 9018 (instruments and appliances used in medical, surgical, dental, or veterinary sciences) and SIC Code 3841 (surgical and medical instruments and apparatus).

The closed system transfer devices market demand is supported by the use of hazardous drugs in cancer treatment, concerns regarding healthcare worker exposure to hazardous drug contamination, and the adoption of safer drug-handling practices. Healthcare facilities are increasingly using CSTDs during hazardous drug preparation and administration to reduce contamination and occupational exposure risks, contributing to the closed system transfer devices market growth.

. 2025 Market Size: USD 1.41 Billion

. 2026 Market Size: USD 1.54 Billion

. 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 3.06 Billion

. Forecast Period: 2026–2034

. Base Year: 2025

. Market CAGR (2026–2034): 8.98%

. Largest Regional Market (2025): North America

. North America Market Share (2025): 42.63%

. Fastest-growing Region: Asia Pacific

. Asia Pacific CAGR (2026–2034): 10.44%

By Mechanism

. Leading Segment: Luer Lock Systems

. Market Share in 2025: 43.76%

By Type

. Fastest-growing Segment: Needleless System

. CAGR: 9.24% (2026–2034)

By Component

. Leading Segment: Vial Access Devices

. Market Share in 2025: 31.42%

By Technology

. Leading Segment: Diaphragm-based

. Market Share in 2025: 48.73%

By End User

. Fastest-growing Segment: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

. CAGR: 9.73% (2026–2034)

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Integration of CSTDs with Automated Drug Compounding Systems

The use of automated drug compounding is connecting closed system transfer devices with systems that prepare hazardous drugs with less manual handling. This integration keeps drug transfer within a controlled system while supporting more consistent preparation workflows. The shift is strengthening automation and safety in hospital pharmacy operations.

Development of Needle-Free CSTD Connection Systems

The closed system transfer devices market analysis shows that needle-free designs are replacing needle-based connections to simplify hazardous drug transfer. These systems use specialized connectors and access points to maintain a closed fluid path during drug handling. This development is improving ease of use while supporting safer administration of hazardous drugs.

Supply chain disruptions are expected to have a substantial impact on the closed system transfer devices market share, as dependence on specialized connectors, vial adapters, syringes, sterile components, and controlled medical device manufacturing can create product shortages, replacement requirements, and procurement delays. The market is likely to follow a stair-step recovery pattern, as manufacturing corrections, quality reviews, replacement inventories, and regulatory processes can restore supply in stages rather than simultaneously across all CSTD products. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.98%, but supply chain constraints could approximately lower this by 0.4 percentage points, resulting in short-term growth of around 8.58%. As supply conditions normalize through restored manufacturing capacity, improved component quality, stronger supplier networks, and more reliable medical device distribution, closed system transfer devices market growth is expected to gradually return to 8.98%.

The closed system transfer devices market forecasts strategic investment activity driven by increasing hazardous drug safety requirements, advanced drug containment technologies, needleless transfer systems, and demand for safer pharmaceutical compounding and administration solutions. Biovalley stated that its portfolio received USD 1 million in EU project funding and identifies ChemoMaker as the focus of the relevant pharmaceutical-robotics activity.

Focus on Occupational Exposure Prevention and Oncology Drug Administration Drive Market

The focus on occupational exposure prevention is driving the closed system transfer devices market as healthcare facilities seek to reduce healthcare workers' exposure to hazardous and antineoplastic drugs during drug preparation and administration. CSTDs provide an engineering control that helps prevent the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations from the system, increasing demand for these devices in oncology pharmacies, hospitals, and infusion settings.

The focus on oncology drug administration is driving demand for closed system transfer devices, as pharmacists and nurses routinely handle hazardous antineoplastic medicines during preparation and administration. The need to minimize leakage, spills, and drug release during these procedures is increasing the use of CSTDs as part of safer handling practices in cancer-care settings.

Drug Connection Compatibility and Recurring Connector and Adapter Expenses Limit Market Expansion

Compatibility differences across vial closures, syringes, infusion sets, and other drug transfer systems can restrict the use of closed system transfer devices (CSTDs) with certain injectable medications. Limited fit across components can require device-specific configurations and reduce flexibility in hazardous drug handling.

Recurring costs for connectors, adapters, and other single-use components can increase the operating expense of sterile transfer devices. These ongoing purchases add to pharmacy safety costs and can make CSTD use more expensive for facilities handling large volumes of hazardous medicines.

Non-Oncology Hazardous Drug Applications and CSTD Training Services Create Growth Opportunities for Market Players

Specialized closed drug transfer solutions for hazardous medicines outside oncology can broaden CSTD applications across different treatment areas and compounding pharmacy settings. Manufacturers can design device configurations suited to specific handling requirements for non-oncology antineoplastic drugs and other hazardous medicines. This creates an opportunity for application-specific CSTD products.

CSTD training and certification services can provide structured instruction on device connection, transfer procedures, and contamination prevention. Manufacturers and healthcare service providers can offer competency programs for pharmacy and clinical staff using hazardous drug handling systems. Such services can create recurring revenue alongside CSTD product sales.

Multi-Site CSTD Practice Variation and Disposal Coordination Challenge Hazardous Drug Management Workflow

Variations in CSTD use across multi-site cancer care networks can create differences in connection procedures, handling practices, and safety checks. Such differences can make consistent pharmacy safety practices harder to maintain across hospitals and infusion centers. Standardized healthcare worker safety practices can therefore become more difficult across large care networks.

CSTD disposal coordination across hospital waste systems can complicate the handling of contaminated components after closed drug transfer activities. Different waste contractors, collection procedures, and disposal requirements can create gaps in contamination prevention after drug preparation and administration. This can add complexity to broader hazardous drug management.

The luer lock systems segment accounted for a share of 43.76% in 2025, supported by their secure threaded connections that help prevent accidental disconnection during drug transfer. Their compatibility with syringes, vials, and other access components supports widespread use in closed-system transfer workflows.

The click-to-lock systems segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.71% during the forecast period, driven by the demand for simple and secure connection mechanisms in drug handling. Their quick locking mechanism supports efficient device connection while reducing handling steps.

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The needleless system segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.24% during the forecast period, owing to its ability to enable drug transfer without exposed needles. Needleless designs help reduce needlestick risks and support safer handling of hazardous drugs.

The membrane-to-membrane systems segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.56% during the forecast period, fueled by the need for closed fluid transfer that limits drug and environmental exposure. Dual-membrane connections maintain a sealed pathway during transfer between compatible components.

The vial access devices segment accounted for a share of 31.42% in 2025 due to their role in securely accessing drug vials while maintaining a closed transfer pathway. These devices help reduce contamination and exposure risks during repeated vial access.

The adapters and connectors segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.42% during the forecast period, propelled by the need to connect different components within closed-system drug transfer workflows. Secure adapters and connectors enable compatibility between vials, syringes, infusion lines, and other transfer components.

The diaphragm-based segment accounted for a share of 48.73% in 2025, owing to the use of sealed diaphragms to maintain a closed barrier during drug transfer. This design helps limit hazardous drug leakage, contamination, and environmental exposure.

The air-cleaning/filtration systems segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.01% during the forecast period, propelled by the need to control airborne contaminants and hazardous drug residues during transfer operations. Filtration capabilities support safer handling environments within pharmaceutical preparation and administration areas.

The hospitals & clinics segment accounted for a share of 42.68% in 2025, supported by the extensive preparation and administration of hazardous medications in clinical settings. Closed-system transfer devices help healthcare professionals reduce exposure risks during drug preparation and transfer.

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.73% during the forecast period, driven by the increasing handling of hazardous and high-potency drugs during manufacturing and development activities.

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North America: Market Dominance Led by Emphasis on Implementing Advanced Containment Standards

The North America closed system transfer devices market accounted for the largest regional share of 42.63% in 2025, supported by stringent controls for hazardous drug exposure and increasing emphasis on containment performance during chemotherapy preparation and administration.

The U.S. closed system transfer devices market is expected to increasingly shift toward high-performance containment technologies, supported by evolving hazardous drug lists and NIOSH's development of a vapor-containment performance protocol for evaluating liquid, aerosol, and vapor containment. This transition is expected to increase emphasis on measurable CSTD performance across hazardous-drug compounding and administration.

The Canada market benefits from established syringe safety and needleless connection practices for cytotoxic-drug administration. The Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety recommends injection devices with built-in safety mechanisms, including CSTDs and needleless systems, to reduce puncture and exposure risks when handling cytotoxic drugs.

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Asia Pacific: Fastest Growth Supported by Focus on Preventive Healthcare Measures and Expansion of Oncology Treatment Infrastructure

The Asia Pacific closed system transfer devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.44% during the forecast period, showcasing the fastest regional growth.

Japan's closed system transfer devices market is expected to increasingly adopt CSTD technologies across chemotherapy preparation and administration, supported by greater focus on preventing healthcare worker exposure to hazardous anticancer drugs. The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare recommends closed connection devices as an exposure-prevention measure and highlights their ability to reduce environmental contamination during intravenous anticancer-drug administration

China's market is benefiting from strengthening occupational protection and hazardous material controls in healthcare settings. National occupational-health regulations require employers handling hazardous substances to provide protective equipment and establish leakage-prevention measures, creating a supportive environment for safer chemotherapy-transfer practices.

India's closed system transfer devices market is expected to gain from the expansion of oncology treatment infrastructure, with 1.53 million estimated new cancer cases and 372 district-level chemotherapy day-care centres supporting continued use of hazardous anticancer medicines. The expansion of cancer-care facilities and ongoing CDSCO oncology regulatory activity are expected to increase the need for safer drug preparation and administration systems.

Europe: CSTD Growth Supported by Aseptic Transfer Controls and Modernization of Oncology Infrastructure

The Europe closed-system transfer devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.57% during the forecast period, supported by stronger sterile transfer practices, pharmacy contamination control, and closed-system handling within aseptic services.

The UK market is supported by aseptic transfer procedures and contamination control protocols in NHS pharmacy units. The NHS Specialist Pharmacy Service updated guidance covers transfer disinfection and sporicidal processes for pharmacy aseptic facilities, reinforcing controlled material transfer within sterile preparation areas.

Germany's closed system transfer devices market is expected to benefit from the restructuring and modernization of oncology care, with hospital performance groups being established nationwide by the end of 2026 and Germany targeting approval of its first individually tailored mRNA cancer immunotherapy by 2028. The country's new Poisoning Registry is also expected to receive more than 200,000 cases annually from 2026, strengthening nationwide monitoring of exposure to hazardous substances and supporting greater emphasis on occupational safety.

Latin America: Growth Supported by Standardized Medical Device Manufacturing

The Latin America closed system transfer devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.73% during the forecast period, supported by increasing use of specialized transfer components and validated medical device manufacturing processes. In Mexico, NOM-241-SSA1-2025 strengthened requirements for design, manufacturing, validation, sterilization, and quality control of medical devices, supporting higher manufacturing standards for CSTD components. In Brazil, a protocol from the Federal University of the Triângulo Mineiro's Hospital de Clínicas specifies the use of volume-transfer devices and syringe occlusion devices during antineoplastic preparation, demonstrating institutional use of controlled transfer equipment.

Middle East & Africa: Market Development Shaped by Oncology Pharmacy Upgrades and Sterile Preparation Controls

The Middle East & Africa closed system transfer devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.92% during the forecast period, supported by modernization of oncology pharmacy services, sterile drug-preparation environments, and contamination-control practices. In the UAE, the 2025 Department of Health standards for advanced oncology services specifically require dedicated oncology pharmacy services within qualifying facilities, strengthening the infrastructure for controlled antineoplastic preparation. In South Africa, the 2025 implementation of the Occupational Health and Safety Act's Hazardous Chemical Agents Regulations strengthened requirements for controlling worker exposure to hazardous chemicals, supporting the use of containment measures during high-risk drug handling.

The closed system transfer devices market competitive landscape is moderately concentrated, with participation from global medical device manufacturers, pharmaceutical safety specialists, injectable drug delivery companies, and providers of hazardous drug handling and compounding pharmacy solutions. Key players such as B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., BD, Caragen Ltd., and Cardinal Health, Inc. are collectively estimated to account for 35–40% of the closed system transfer devices market share.

Established participants compete primarily through device containment performance, compatibility with oncology drugs and other hazardous injectable medications, ease of use, regulatory compliance, and established relationships with hospitals and compounding pharmacies. Emerging, niche, and regional companies in the closed system transfer devices market ecosystem compete through specialized drug transfer systems, user-friendly designs, application-specific solutions, and cost-efficient products.

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany) Baxter International Inc. (US) BD (US) Caragen Ltd. (Canada) Cardinal Health, Inc. (US) Corvida Medical, Inc. (US) EQUASHIELD LLC (Israel) Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany) ICU Medical, Inc. (US) JMS Co., Ltd. (Japan) Medline Industries, LP (US) Sartorius AG (Germany) Simplivia Healthcare Ltd. (Israel) Yukon Medical, LLC (US)

December 2025: Zephyrus Innovations received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for its VaporShield closed system transfer device, a needle-free platform designed to prevent hazardous drug and vapor escape during drug preparation and administration.

December 2025: Zephyrus Innovations announced U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for VaporShield CSTD.

October 2025: The FDA granted 510(k) clearance K253033 for Simplivia's Chemfort 28-day 20 mm Vial Adaptor and 13 mm Convertor.