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Roche Advances the Africa Breast Cancer Ambition to Power Economic Growth and Transform Healthcare Across Africa
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) NEW YORK, United States of America, September 22, 2026/ global leaders gather for Unstoppable Africa 2026, Roche has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing healthcare as a primary driver of economic resilience across the continent. Through the Africa Breast Cancer Ambition (ABCA), Roche is partnering with governments, multilateral institutions, and local communities to establish the systemic foundations required for 80% of women diagnosed with breast cancer in Africa to survive at five years by 2030.
In Africa, only 5 in 10 women diagnosed with breast cancer survive five years post-diagnosis. Crucially, 89% of the disease burden affects women aged 20–59 during their peak working years. A 2025 socio-economic impact study by the WifOR Institute revealed that delayed diagnosis of HER2+ breast cancer alone caused 1.2 million healthy years lost and USD 10.3 billion in lost productivity across seven African countries between 2017 and 2023.
To address these systemic barriers, Roche is driving high-impact initiatives across the continent:
•Nigeria: In partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA/MedServe), Roche helped unlock a USD 154 million investment to establish 18 diagnostic centres, 3 oncology centres, and 3 catheterisation laboratories. In parallel, an NHIA–Roche cost-sharing agreement covers 50% of biologic medicine costs for underserved patients.
•Côte d'Ivoire: Expanding beyond a zero-out-of-pocket "basket deal" portfolio model, Roche partnered with the Centre Suisse de Recherches Scientifiques (CSRS) and Benthurst to launch the "Dames D'Or" (Golden Ladies) peer network, utilizing community ambassadors to dismantle cultural barriers and fear around screening.
•Ghana: The deployment of the RedPath offline-capable digital mobile application across national tertiary hospitals enabled nurse navigators to onboard 402 breast cancer patients and achieve a 0% loss-to-follow-up rate across 47 inter-facility referrals.
•Primary Care Integration: In partnership with WHO AFRO, the Women's Integrated Cancer Services (WICS) initiative across Côte d'Ivoire, Kenya, and Zimbabwe has screened over 17,500 women and protected over 3 million girls through HPV vaccination campaigns.
"Every woman whose life is saved from breast cancer has a future that can continue to unfold," said Maturin Tchoumi, Area Head at Roche Africa. "That is, ultimately, what the Africa Breast Cancer Ambition is about: giving more women across Africa the chance to live, to care for those they love, and to pursue the futures they envision. Achieving this calls on all of us to work together, bringing complementary strengths to a shared ambition."
In Africa, only 5 in 10 women diagnosed with breast cancer survive five years post-diagnosis. Crucially, 89% of the disease burden affects women aged 20–59 during their peak working years. A 2025 socio-economic impact study by the WifOR Institute revealed that delayed diagnosis of HER2+ breast cancer alone caused 1.2 million healthy years lost and USD 10.3 billion in lost productivity across seven African countries between 2017 and 2023.
To address these systemic barriers, Roche is driving high-impact initiatives across the continent:
•Nigeria: In partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA/MedServe), Roche helped unlock a USD 154 million investment to establish 18 diagnostic centres, 3 oncology centres, and 3 catheterisation laboratories. In parallel, an NHIA–Roche cost-sharing agreement covers 50% of biologic medicine costs for underserved patients.
•Côte d'Ivoire: Expanding beyond a zero-out-of-pocket "basket deal" portfolio model, Roche partnered with the Centre Suisse de Recherches Scientifiques (CSRS) and Benthurst to launch the "Dames D'Or" (Golden Ladies) peer network, utilizing community ambassadors to dismantle cultural barriers and fear around screening.
•Ghana: The deployment of the RedPath offline-capable digital mobile application across national tertiary hospitals enabled nurse navigators to onboard 402 breast cancer patients and achieve a 0% loss-to-follow-up rate across 47 inter-facility referrals.
•Primary Care Integration: In partnership with WHO AFRO, the Women's Integrated Cancer Services (WICS) initiative across Côte d'Ivoire, Kenya, and Zimbabwe has screened over 17,500 women and protected over 3 million girls through HPV vaccination campaigns.
"Every woman whose life is saved from breast cancer has a future that can continue to unfold," said Maturin Tchoumi, Area Head at Roche Africa. "That is, ultimately, what the Africa Breast Cancer Ambition is about: giving more women across Africa the chance to live, to care for those they love, and to pursue the futures they envision. Achieving this calls on all of us to work together, bringing complementary strengths to a shared ambition."
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