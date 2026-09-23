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Qatar Embassy Brings Communities Together at Ottawa Fall Gathering Event celebrates friendship and cultural exchange during the 2026 Year of Culture
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) The Embassy of the State of Qatar in Ottawa welcomed members of the Qatari, Canadian and wider local communities to the Ottawa Fall Get-Together at Leamy Lake Park in Gatineau, Quebec, held as part of the 2026 Year of Culture partnership between the two countries.
Bringing together more than 100 attendees, the outdoor gathering celebrated the growing friendship between Qatar and Canada through an afternoon of sport, food and informal cultural exchange. Guests of different ages took part in basketball, volleyball and tug-of-war, creating a relaxed setting in which families and community members could meet and form new connections.
His Excellency Mr. Tariq Ali Faraj Al-Ansari, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Canada, said, “We are thrilled to organise this autumn gathering at Leamy Lake Park in Ottawa to celebrate the friendship between Qataris and Canadians. This gathering represents an exciting manifestation of the cultural exchange between our peoples and sets an example of mutual understanding. The 2026 Year of Culture partnership goes beyond words, as we demonstrate the important nexus between culture, friendship, peace, and development. Our message today is that our friendship goes beyond borders, and that our cultural exchange will continue to strengthen and nurture the friendly relations between our two countries and peoples. Together, we can build peaceful and inclusive societies.”
The Qatar, Canada and Mexico 2026 Year of Culture creates opportunities for people to discover one another’s cultures and build lasting relationships. Its programme brings communities, institutions and creative practitioners together through cultural, educational, sporting and community-led activities in the partner countries. The fall gathering’s strong turnout and warm community atmosphere demonstrated how simple shared experiences can support deeper understanding and lasting people-to-people ties between Qatar and Canada.
The Ottawa Fall Get-Together followed a wide-ranging programme of exchange between Qatar and Canada throughout 2026. In Canada, the Year of Culture was launched with a dedicated media day at the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Ottawa; M7 introduced emerging designers from Qatar to Canadian audiences at Fashion Art Toronto; Qatari artist Ghada Al Suwaidi created a special helmet worn by Pierre Gasly at the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal; and calligraffiti artist Fatima Al Sharshani produced a public artwork for Montreal’s MURAL Festival. In Toronto, Doha Debates brought together students and voices from sport and media for a Town Hall exploring football fandom, community and commercialisation.
Bringing together more than 100 attendees, the outdoor gathering celebrated the growing friendship between Qatar and Canada through an afternoon of sport, food and informal cultural exchange. Guests of different ages took part in basketball, volleyball and tug-of-war, creating a relaxed setting in which families and community members could meet and form new connections.
His Excellency Mr. Tariq Ali Faraj Al-Ansari, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Canada, said, “We are thrilled to organise this autumn gathering at Leamy Lake Park in Ottawa to celebrate the friendship between Qataris and Canadians. This gathering represents an exciting manifestation of the cultural exchange between our peoples and sets an example of mutual understanding. The 2026 Year of Culture partnership goes beyond words, as we demonstrate the important nexus between culture, friendship, peace, and development. Our message today is that our friendship goes beyond borders, and that our cultural exchange will continue to strengthen and nurture the friendly relations between our two countries and peoples. Together, we can build peaceful and inclusive societies.”
The Qatar, Canada and Mexico 2026 Year of Culture creates opportunities for people to discover one another’s cultures and build lasting relationships. Its programme brings communities, institutions and creative practitioners together through cultural, educational, sporting and community-led activities in the partner countries. The fall gathering’s strong turnout and warm community atmosphere demonstrated how simple shared experiences can support deeper understanding and lasting people-to-people ties between Qatar and Canada.
The Ottawa Fall Get-Together followed a wide-ranging programme of exchange between Qatar and Canada throughout 2026. In Canada, the Year of Culture was launched with a dedicated media day at the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Ottawa; M7 introduced emerging designers from Qatar to Canadian audiences at Fashion Art Toronto; Qatari artist Ghada Al Suwaidi created a special helmet worn by Pierre Gasly at the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal; and calligraffiti artist Fatima Al Sharshani produced a public artwork for Montreal’s MURAL Festival. In Toronto, Doha Debates brought together students and voices from sport and media for a Town Hall exploring football fandom, community and commercialisation.
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