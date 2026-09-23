403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mahindra Launches ‘Thar ’G’: Built on Legacy. Engineered for a New Era Introductory Price starting at 10.32 Lakh*
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) : Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., India's leading SUV manufacturer, today launched the Thar OG, a complete reimagination of India's most iconic lifestyle SUV. Starting at 10.32 Lakh (ex-showroom), the Thar OG succeeds the three-door Thar unveiled in 2020, which created an entirely new category and one of the most passionate automotive communities in the country.
Reimagining a legend is never about rewriting its story. It is about honouring its spirit while making it relevant for a new era. Since inception, the Thar has evolved from being just an SUV into an Indian icon, inspiring a unique Thar Life built around exploration, freedom and self-expression.
From remote trails to city skylines, the Thar has broken the mould of traditional off-roaders and captured the imagination of a new generation of discerning buyers seeking an authentic SUV experience. Embodying the spirit to Explore the Impossible, the Thar OG carries forward everything enthusiasts love about the icon while elevating its design, capability and everyday usability, taking its story into its most exciting chapter yet.
Dr Velusamy R, President, Automotive Business, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “The Thar is not just an SUV, it is an emotion. With over 4 lakh customers, it has become one of India's most successful lifestyle SUV brands. With the Thar OG, we have elevated the iconic three-door Thar through significant advances in on-road refinement and off-road capability. Built on the advanced M_Glyde 4G platform, it features technologies such as DAVINCI Damping, Rear PENTALINK suspension with Watts Link, Electronic Locking Differential and Electric Power Steering. Together, these deliver the best ride quality, handling, stability and driving confidence ever offered in a Thar, while preserving the authentic capability and rugged character that enthusiasts cherish. We are confident the Thar OG will further strengthen the brand and attract a new generation of enthusiasts."
Pratap Bose, Chief Design & Creative Officer, Auto & Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, The Thar is one of the most iconic and emotionally resonant nameplates in Indian automotive history, representing authenticity, adventure and a character that has inspired generations of enthusiasts. Designing the Thar OG was never about reinventing an icon but making it even more Thar. Our vision was to preserve its authentic, boxy attitude, strong stance and unmistakable silhouette, while evolving it for a new generation. The new grille, classic circular LED headlamps, signature C-shaped DRLs, LED fog lamps and new R19 alloys enhance its purposeful and instantly recognisable presence. Every design element balances functionality with iconic road presence, reinforcing the ’har’s ability to go anywhere, an”time.”
Nalinikanth Gollagunta, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., s“id, “The Thar has evolved far beyond being an SUV. It has become an icon that represents freedom, adventure and a way of life for an entire generation of customers. Every new chapter in its journey has expanded its appeal while remaining rooted in the authenticity and capability that have always defined the Thar. The Thar OG is our commitment to that community and to the countless new enthusiasts waiting to join it. With enhanced ride comfort, driving dynamics and capability, the Thar OG takes everything our customers love about the Thar and raises it to a new level.”
Key Highlights: Thar OG
More Refined
.The Thar OG is underpinned by the M_Glyde 4G platform with higher stiffness to deliver confident driving both on road and off road.
.Rear PENTALINK suspension incorporating Watts Link for better cornering stability and precise control
.DAVINCI Damping technology with Frequency Dependent Damping (FDD) enabling a plush ride
.Electric Power Steering (EPS) makes manoeuvring feel incredibly effortless
.Enhanced NVH Damping for a refined cabin experience
More Capable
.Electronic Locking Differential (ELD) enhances go-anywhere capability
.Purpose-built Terrain Modes (Mud, Sand & Snow) intelligently optimise vehicle performance for confident driving across diverse terrains
.Proven powertrains now with more power and more torque:
oG20 TGDi mStallion Petrol - 119 kW | 330 Nm
oD22 mHawk Diese– – 111.9 kW | 330 Nm
oD117 CRDe Diesel – 87.2 kW | 300 Nm (Power/Torque remain the same for this engine)
More Stylish
.Bold new grille with new LED headlamp and signature C-shaped DRLs
.New rugged front and rear bumpers with a wider track
.New R19 alloy wheels for a premium stance
.LED ice-cube fog lamps with cornering lamps, new LED taillamps
.Truffle Brown leatherette seats
.Soft second-row armrest with cupholder
.Two striking new color– – Artemis Silver and Jeans Blue along with six existing colors
Safer
.6 airbags, including 4 first-in-segment Head Pelvis Thorax Shoulder (HPTS) airbags for front and rear passenger protection
.All 4 disc brakes with a comprehensive ESP 9.3 suite and front parking sensors
Reimagining a legend is never about rewriting its story. It is about honouring its spirit while making it relevant for a new era. Since inception, the Thar has evolved from being just an SUV into an Indian icon, inspiring a unique Thar Life built around exploration, freedom and self-expression.
From remote trails to city skylines, the Thar has broken the mould of traditional off-roaders and captured the imagination of a new generation of discerning buyers seeking an authentic SUV experience. Embodying the spirit to Explore the Impossible, the Thar OG carries forward everything enthusiasts love about the icon while elevating its design, capability and everyday usability, taking its story into its most exciting chapter yet.
Dr Velusamy R, President, Automotive Business, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “The Thar is not just an SUV, it is an emotion. With over 4 lakh customers, it has become one of India's most successful lifestyle SUV brands. With the Thar OG, we have elevated the iconic three-door Thar through significant advances in on-road refinement and off-road capability. Built on the advanced M_Glyde 4G platform, it features technologies such as DAVINCI Damping, Rear PENTALINK suspension with Watts Link, Electronic Locking Differential and Electric Power Steering. Together, these deliver the best ride quality, handling, stability and driving confidence ever offered in a Thar, while preserving the authentic capability and rugged character that enthusiasts cherish. We are confident the Thar OG will further strengthen the brand and attract a new generation of enthusiasts."
Pratap Bose, Chief Design & Creative Officer, Auto & Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, The Thar is one of the most iconic and emotionally resonant nameplates in Indian automotive history, representing authenticity, adventure and a character that has inspired generations of enthusiasts. Designing the Thar OG was never about reinventing an icon but making it even more Thar. Our vision was to preserve its authentic, boxy attitude, strong stance and unmistakable silhouette, while evolving it for a new generation. The new grille, classic circular LED headlamps, signature C-shaped DRLs, LED fog lamps and new R19 alloys enhance its purposeful and instantly recognisable presence. Every design element balances functionality with iconic road presence, reinforcing the ’har’s ability to go anywhere, an”time.”
Nalinikanth Gollagunta, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., s“id, “The Thar has evolved far beyond being an SUV. It has become an icon that represents freedom, adventure and a way of life for an entire generation of customers. Every new chapter in its journey has expanded its appeal while remaining rooted in the authenticity and capability that have always defined the Thar. The Thar OG is our commitment to that community and to the countless new enthusiasts waiting to join it. With enhanced ride comfort, driving dynamics and capability, the Thar OG takes everything our customers love about the Thar and raises it to a new level.”
Key Highlights: Thar OG
More Refined
.The Thar OG is underpinned by the M_Glyde 4G platform with higher stiffness to deliver confident driving both on road and off road.
.Rear PENTALINK suspension incorporating Watts Link for better cornering stability and precise control
.DAVINCI Damping technology with Frequency Dependent Damping (FDD) enabling a plush ride
.Electric Power Steering (EPS) makes manoeuvring feel incredibly effortless
.Enhanced NVH Damping for a refined cabin experience
More Capable
.Electronic Locking Differential (ELD) enhances go-anywhere capability
.Purpose-built Terrain Modes (Mud, Sand & Snow) intelligently optimise vehicle performance for confident driving across diverse terrains
.Proven powertrains now with more power and more torque:
oG20 TGDi mStallion Petrol - 119 kW | 330 Nm
oD22 mHawk Diese– – 111.9 kW | 330 Nm
oD117 CRDe Diesel – 87.2 kW | 300 Nm (Power/Torque remain the same for this engine)
More Stylish
.Bold new grille with new LED headlamp and signature C-shaped DRLs
.New rugged front and rear bumpers with a wider track
.New R19 alloy wheels for a premium stance
.LED ice-cube fog lamps with cornering lamps, new LED taillamps
.Truffle Brown leatherette seats
.Soft second-row armrest with cupholder
.Two striking new color– – Artemis Silver and Jeans Blue along with six existing colors
Safer
.6 airbags, including 4 first-in-segment Head Pelvis Thorax Shoulder (HPTS) airbags for front and rear passenger protection
.All 4 disc brakes with a comprehensive ESP 9.3 suite and front parking sensors
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment