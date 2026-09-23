DEXORIN Announces Strategic Evolution From Digital Asset Exchange Into Comprehensive Global Blockchain Ecosystem

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

DEXORIN, a premier digital asset infrastructure provider founded in 2019, today officially announced its strategic transition from a specialized digital asset exchange into a full-scale blockchain business ecosystem. Marking over seven years of continuous market expansion and technological innovation, this multi-sector rollout directly addresses surging global demand for integrated Web3 infrastructure by uniting cryptocurrency trading, advanced financial derivatives, dedicated research intelligence, and project incubation under a unified framework.



Expanding from a Digital Asset Exchange Platform into a Comprehensive Blockchain Service Ecosystem

As blockchain technology continues to evolve, the digital asset industry is gradually moving from single-function platforms toward broader ecosystem-based development. Increasing market complexity has created demand for more comprehensive services, including asset trading, industry research, financial products, and ecosystem support.



Founded in 2019, DEXORIN has developed over seven years from a digital asset exchange platform into a comprehensive blockchain business ecosystem covering cryptocurrency asset trading, financial derivatives, industry research, investment incubation content, and related services.



The company focuses on global digital asset industry trends and aims to provide users with more complete, secure, and reliable digital asset services through continuous technology development, service improvement, and ecosystem expansion.



Throughout its development, DEXORIN has continued exploring how technology, market understanding, and user needs can be connected within a broader digital asset environment.









Building a Diversified Service Structure Beyond Trading

DEXORIN began its development journey through digital asset trading services.



As the digital asset industry matured, market needs gradually expanded beyond basic trading functions. Participants increasingly required broader access to industry information, research resources, financial products, and ecosystem opportunities.



In response to these changes, DEXORIN has continued to develop its business structure by expanding from trading services into financial derivatives, industry research, investment incubation content, and related service areas.



The company believes that future digital asset development requires more than trading infrastructure. It also depends on structured research capabilities, improved service systems, and stronger ecosystem connections.



Through this approach, DEXORIN aims to build a comprehensive blockchain business ecosystem that connects different service areas and provides broader support for global users.



Strengthening Industry Understanding Through Research

The rapid development of blockchain technology has created an increasingly complex environment where market information, technological innovation, and ecosystem development continue to change.



DEXORIN recognizes the importance of structured industry research and continues to follow market developments, technology trends, and ecosystem changes.



Through research activities and industry observation, the company seeks to develop a deeper understanding of digital asset development and provide users with broader perspectives on industry evolution.



DEXORIN focuses not only on current market conditions but also on the long-term impact of blockchain technology on digital economies.



From infrastructure development to digital applications and emerging business models, blockchain continues influencing how digital value is created and exchanged. DEXORIN aims to participate in this transformation by developing comprehensive service capabilities.



Connecting Trading, Research, and Ecosystem Cooperation

With continued development, DEXORIN has gradually established a broader business framework covering trading services, financial products, industry research, and ecosystem cooperation.



Within trading services, the company continues to improve platform capabilities and service experiences to support users in digital asset-related activities.



In financial products and research areas, DEXORIN studies changing market requirements and explores new possibilities within the evolving digital asset landscape.



The company also values ecosystem cooperation and seeks to establish connections with industry participants through collaboration and shared development.



DEXORIN believes that blockchain ecosystem growth requires cooperation between technology, services, research, and different market participants.



Exploring Future Opportunities in Blockchain Development

As a participant in the global digital asset industry, DEXORIN continues to monitor Web3.0 development trends and explore future directions for digital asset services.



The company believes that the future digital economy will rely increasingly on stronger technology infrastructure, digital value exchange, and improved service frameworks.



Moving forward, DEXORIN will continue developing its capabilities across digital asset trading, financial derivatives, industry research, investment incubation content, and ecosystem services.



The company plans to strengthen technology development, improve service structures, and explore emerging opportunities within the blockchain industry.



Continuing the Evolution of Digital Asset Services

Since its establishment in 2019, DEXORIN has evolved from a digital asset exchange platform into a comprehensive blockchain business ecosystem.



Through continuous adaptation and development, the company has expanded from basic trading services into broader areas including research, financial products, and ecosystem development.



Looking ahead, DEXORIN will continue focusing on technology advancement, service optimization, and ecosystem construction while exploring new possibilities within the digital economy.



By connecting digital assets, technological innovation, and ecosystem cooperation, DEXORIN aims to provide broader support for global users and contribute to the continued development of blockchain-based business ecosystems.



About DEXORIN

Founded in 2019, DEXORIN has evolved from a digital asset exchange into a comprehensive blockchain business ecosystem. The company offers a robust suite of services, including cryptocurrency asset trading, financial derivatives, in-depth industry research, and investment incubation. Dedicated to advancing the broader digital economy, DEXORIN connects technological innovation with ecosystem cooperation to provide secure, reliable digital asset services for global users.



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