Cannabix's Breathlogix Alcohol Screening Solution Enters U.S. Manufacturing Workplace Market With Deployment At Alabama Facility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTCID: BLOZF) (Frankfurt: 8CT) (the“Company” or“Cannabix”) developer of marijuana and alcohol breath testing technologies, is pleased to announce the deployment of its BreathLogix alcohol screening solution at a manufacturing facility located in Alabama. The deployment marks the first delivery of the BreathLogix solution to a U.S.-based manufacturing company.

The deployment supports the customer's workplace safety and impairment prevention program by providing automated alcohol screening for employees in safety-sensitive work environments. The customer is a leading industrial printing and manufacturing organization serving businesses across North America.

BreathLogix will be used to facilitate routine employee alcohol screening as part of the facility's safety and compliance initiatives. The system is designed to help employers identify alcohol-related impairment risks, strengthen workplace safety protocols, and support a safe working environment for employees, contractors, and visitors. The deployment is being facilitated by AlcoPro, Inc., an authorized reseller (alcopro.com).

BreathLogix rapidly screens for alcohol using a breath sample while simultaneously capturing a photograph of the user for identity verification. The system provides precise Blood Alcohol Content (BAC / BrAC) readings and can automatically deliver alerts via SMS and email to designated managers when positive results are detected.

The deployment reflects first delivery of the BreathLogix solution with a manufacturing company in the U.S. BreathLogix can meet the needs of employers seeking modern, automated screening technologies that can improve operational efficiency while supporting occupational health and safety objectives. Manufacturing facilities, logistics operations, transportation organizations, and other safety-sensitive workplaces are increasingly adopting alcohol screening programs as part of broader workforce risk management strategies.

"This deployment demonstrates the expanding application of BreathLogix within industrial and manufacturing environments," stated Rav Mlait, Chief Executive Officer of Cannabix Technologies. "Employers continue to seek practical tools that can help reduce impairment-related risks, improve workplace safety, and support compliance with corporate safety policies. BreathLogix is designed to provide a simple and efficient screening solution that helps organizations proactively manage these challenges."









Figure 1. BreathLogix Alcohol Screening Device Image

BreathLogix supports a broad range of alcohol screening applications, including:



Workplace and safety-sensitive employee screening

Manufacturing and industrial operations

Transportation and logistics workforces

Return-to-work and fitness-for-duty assessments

Contractor and visitor screening programs

Construction and infrastructure projects

Random and scheduled alcohol testing Corporate health and safety initiatives

By enabling reliable and automated alcohol screening, BreathLogix helps organizations strengthen workplace safety programs, reduce impairment-related risks, improve compliance oversight, and promote a culture of accountability.

About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a leading developer of breath-based technologies designed to enhance public safety and reduce impairment-related risks in a range of different settings. The Marijuana Breath Test (MBT) targets delta-9 THC-the primary psychoactive compound in cannabis-in breath, providing a practical solution for identifying recent marijuana use.

The BreathLogix, unmanned alcohol screening solution supports organizations in proactively monitoring alcohol impairment, strengthening safety protocols, and promoting responsible behavior. By delivering innovative, non-invasive screening tools, Cannabix aims to help reduce accidents, improve decision-making, and protect organizations, individuals and the public at large. Visit

We seek Safe Harbor.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Rav Mlait”

CEO

Cannabix Technologies Inc.

For further information, contact the Company at ...

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "could," "should," "potential," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the anticipated benefits, capabilities, reliability, performance and adoption of the Company's BreathLogix alcohol screening solution; the expected use of BreathLogix by manufacturing companies, industrial employers, transportation organizations and other safety-sensitive workplaces; the Company's ability to expand commercial deployments of BreathLogix in the United States and other jurisdictions; the potential for recurring revenue from product sales, service agreements, software offerings and related programs; the commercialization, market acceptance and adoption of the Company's technologies; the Company's ability to enter into additional customer, reseller, distribution, service or strategic partnership agreements; and the Company's ongoing business, product development, regulatory, operational and financing plans. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include, without limitation: the ability of the Company to successfully manufacture, deploy, support and maintain its technologies; customer acceptance, utilization and retention; the ability to secure additional commercial customers and distribution relationships; regulatory developments; changes in workplace safety, employment or privacy laws; competitive developments; technological advancements by competitors; economic, industry and market conditions; supply chain disruptions; the availability of financing; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's public disclosure documents. There can be no assurance that the Company's products will achieve widespread commercial acceptance, that existing deployments will result in additional contracts, recurring revenues or market expansion, or that any anticipated business objectives, strategic initiatives, partnerships or growth opportunities will be realized. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at