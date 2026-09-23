Global Cruises Launches Sapphire, Its New Luxury Brand for Destination Experiences

Sapphire introduces a new approach to destination discovery centered on uniqueness, authenticity,

Guided by the promise“A Lens on the Extraordinary,” Sapphire was created around three essential principles: uniqueness, authenticity and access.

Sapphire introduces a new approach to destination discovery centered on uniqueness, authenticity, access and meaningful human connection.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cruise line partners, industry colleagues, local creators and members of the Global Cruises team gathered to celebrate the launch through an experience that brought the Sapphire vision to life with flamenco, regional gastronomy, Meet the Makers encounters and authentic connections with local culture.Guided by the promise“A Lens on the Extraordinary,” Sapphire was created around three essential principles: uniqueness, authenticity and access.Sapphire recognizes that a destination is never one-dimensional. It can be discovered through many different lenses, with each perspective revealing a new story. This is especially meaningful for repeat cruise guests, who should be able to return to the same destination and experience it differently each time.“Sapphire was created to transform discovery into connection and every journey into a lastingmemory,” said Leyla Osorio, CEO and Co-founder of Global Cruises.“We want every experience tofeel personal and impossible to replicate-opening doors, connecting guests with local people andtraditions, and leaving them with a story and an emotion they will remember.”Sapphire will offer three distinct experience levels-Sapphire Lite, Sapphire Plus and Ultra-designed to support a broad range of guest expectations while maintaining a consistent commitment to personalization, authenticity and meaningful access.The creation of every Sapphire experience is guided by an approach called SEAS:. Story: The narrative that gives meaning to a place, tradition or moment.. Emotion: Creating experiences guests will remember for how they made them feel.. Access: Opening doors to experiences guests could not arrange on their own.. Seamlessness: Ensuring every detail feels effortless and is delivered with care and discretion.Through this approach, Sapphire will work closely with cruise line partners to develop destination experiences that bring their individual brand promises to life.September 2026 - Global Cruises officially launched Sapphire, its new luxury brand of curated destination experiences, during an exclusive event at the historic Gabinete Literario in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.“Sapphire is a natural evolution of the work Global Cruises has been developing for the past 18 years,” Osorio added.“It brings together our destination knowledge, creativity, local relationships and operational experience through a new lens focused on extraordinary and highly personalized encounters.”Global Cruises currently operates in more than 140 destinations across four continents, offering over 700 experiences, managing more than 40,000 operations annually and welcoming more than one million guests each year.The Sapphire launch reflects the company's continued commitment to creating innovative destination experiences rooted in local culture, strong partnerships and genuine human connection.About SapphireSapphire by Global Cruises is a luxury destination-experience brand built around uniqueness, authenticity and access. Through Sapphire Lite, Sapphire Plus and Ultra, the brand creates highly curated experiences designed to reveal the extraordinary character of each destination.Sapphire - A Lens on the Extraordinary.About Global CruisesGlobal Cruises is a global destination-experiences operator with more than 18 years of industry experience. Operating in more than 140 destinations across four continents, the company offers over 700 experiences and manages more than 40,000 operations for over one million guests annually.

Kuzá Beach and Adventure Park

GLOBAL CRUISES

+1 786 495 1408

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Global Cruises Launches Sapphire, Its New Luxury Brand for Destination Experiences News Provided By GLOBAL CRUISES LLC September 23, 2026, 12:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.