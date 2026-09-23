Alicia Kunert, Profiled By Influential Women, Redefines Retirement Through Life/Health, Purpose, And Genuine Service

HEBER SPRINGS, AR, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From Healthcare Executive to Retirement-Transition Coach, Alicia Helps Others Create Purposeful Next ChaptersHeber Springs, Arkansas – Alicia Kunert has spent more than four decades working across healthcare, developing leaders, strengthening organizations, and helping professionals navigate complex challenges. Now, after retiring from her executive healthcare career at the end of 2025, she is applying that experience to a new mission through Primetime Life & Health Retirement Coaching.A seasoned healthcare executive, Alicia has held leadership positions spanning nursing, psychology, insurance operations, physician practice management, and hospital administration. Her career has included serving as Executive Director at Conway Regional Rehabilitation Hospital, Chief Administrative Officer at Radiology Associates, P.A., and Chief Executive Officer of a multi-specialty/multi-ancillary orthopaedic practice. In 2007, she also founded FYG Consulting, LLC, supporting physician groups, healthcare organizations, and specialty surgery center startups with strategy planning, contract negotiation, and operational development.Throughout these roles, Alicia discovered that one of her greatest strengths was not simply managing organizations, but developing the people with a sense of excellence and gratitude for the opportunity to serve others.“I really feel like my strength is attributed to and reflected in the management leadership teams. We learned, grew, and achieved many successes together.” Alicia explains. Rather than defining success through personal awards or individual recognition, she and her teams measured success as patient outcomes. For Alicia, the greatest reward has been watching the team craft patient care plans that delivered high quality care and service, while attaining operational efficiencies required, and the financial goals set before them. That philosophy has shaped the way she approaches leadership and continues to influence her work today.A Career Shaped By Growth And ChangeAlicia's professional journey demonstrates her belief that a successful career can evolve as life enters different seasons. Beginning in nursing and progressing into psychology, insurance, consulting, physician practice management, and healthcare administration, she embraced new responsibilities and opportunities throughout her career.Her academic and professional credentials reflect that breadth of experience. Alicia holds a master's degree from the University of Central Arkansas, as well as bachelor's and associate's degrees from the University of Arkansas at Monticello. She is a Registered Nurse, Licensed Psychological Examiner, licensed multi-line insurance agent, and a Certified Life and Health Coach. She also holds a Certificate of Ministry in Pastoral Care.These experiences provide a broad foundation for her current work, where she combines leadership knowledge with a deeper understanding of the personal transitions that accompany major life changes.Creating A Success-FULL RetirementThrough Primetime Life & Health Retirement Coaching, Alicia now focuses on individuals approaching or entering retirement, particularly those who want their next chapter to be just as successful in life, health and purpose, as their businesses and careers.Her approach recognizes that retirement involves considerably more than financial preparation. While financial readiness is important, Alicia works alongside clients and financial planners to address the emotional, physical, relational, and purposeful dimensions of life after a career.She encourages individuals to view retirement not as an ending, but as the freedom and opportunity to create another fulfilling chapter. Her vision of a“success-FULL” retirement centers on money mindset and clarity, health and wellness, and continued purpose and contribution to others.This perspective reflects the same principles that guided her healthcare career. Just as Alicia worked, grew, and succeeded with her teams; she too is in this stage of life with the largest US demographic in history. Alicia recognizes this demographic as the most powerful influencers and impactors, whether it be in our personal lives, the community in which we live and serve others, or the national economy. She now helps individuals think intentionally about how they want to live, connect, and contribute during their success-FULL primetime years.Leadership Rooted In ServiceService remains central to Alicia's personal and professional values. Her commitment to helping others extends beyond her coaching practice and into her involvement with New Life Church, where she continues to value connection and service.She also believes that professional growth and personal fulfillment are closely connected. Her advice to others reflects her own career journey: there is room for success through multiple seasons of life, and experience gained in one chapter can become a valuable foundation for the next.Outside of her professional commitments, Alicia values family, friends, and time spent boating. These interests reflect the same intentional approach she encourages in her coaching clients - making space for relationships, purpose, and experiences that contribute to a fulfilling life.As Alicia enters this new chapter, her decades of leadership experience continue to fuel and help fulfill her purpose. Through Primetime Life & Health Retirement Coaching, she is helping others consider what comes next with greater clarity and intention; demonstrating that retirement may represent a departure from a career, while offering freedom and opportunity to create your next best – PRIMETIME – season of life.Learn More about Alicia Kunert:Through her Influential Women profile, or through Primetime Life & Health Retirement Coaching,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Alicia Kunert, Profiled By Influential Women, Redefines Retirement Through Life/Health, Purpose, And Genuine Service News Provided By Influential Women September 23, 2026, 12:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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