THE SIGN OF THE WHALE STAMFORD UNVEILS NEW FALL MENU, NEW LOOK AND NEW DRINK PROGRAM ON SEPTEMBER 25

NEW MENU, NEW ATMOSPHERE, NEW WHALE

STAMFORD, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Celebrity Chef Bud Carter Introduces a Fresh Culinary Experience as the Stamford Destination Unveils Its Newly Renovated Space

A new season is arriving at The Sign of the Whale in Stamford, and on Friday, September 25, 2026, guests will get their first taste of the restaurant's highly anticipated new fall menu created by celebrity Chef Bud Carter.

The September 25 launch marks the beginning of a new chapter for The Sign of the Whale, featuring more than just a new menu. Guests will experience new renovations, a refreshed look and atmosphere, a new drink program and an entirely new culinary direction designed to make The Sign of the Whale a destination for dining, drinks, weekend brunch and nights out in Stamford.

At the center of the transformation is Chef Bud Carter, whose new fall menu brings a fresh perspective to The Sign of the Whale. The menu has been created with the season in mind, offering guests a new selection of dishes while maintaining the restaurant's commitment to approachable, flavorful dining.

The transformation continues throughout the restaurant. The newly renovated space features a new look and refreshed atmosphere, while the updated drink program introduces new options for guests looking to enjoy cocktails and drinks alongside the new menu.

"The goal was to create an experience that feels new from the moment you walk through the door," said Chef Bud Carter. "The new menu, renovations and beverage program all work together to create something exciting for our guests this fall."

THE NEW FALL EXPERIENCE BEGINS SEPTEMBER 25

Beginning Friday, September 25, guests can experience:

A Brand-New Fall Menu created by Chef Bud Carter

Newly Renovated Interior with a refreshed look and atmosphere

New Drink Program featuring an updated selection of cocktails and beverages

Weekend Brunch every Saturday and Sunday

A refreshed destination for dinner, drinks, celebrations, game days and nights out in Stamford

And while plenty is new at The Sign of the Whale, one Stamford tradition remains a must: the restaurant's famous weekend brunch.

Every Saturday and Sunday, guests can join The Sign of the Whale for its popular brunch experience, featuring great food, drinks and an energetic atmosphere that makes it a favorite weekend destination. Brunch is also the perfect place to gather with friends and catch the game while enjoying great food and drinks.

Whether you're planning a Friday night dinner, weekend brunch, cocktails with friends or a night out in Stamford, The Sign of the Whale is inviting guests to experience everything that's new this fall.

SEPTEMBER 25 - EXPERIENCE THE NEW SIGN OF THE WHALE

The new fall menu officially launches Friday, September 25.

Reservations are encouraged.

BOOK YOUR TABLE NOW

The Sign of the Whale

Stamford, Connecticut

Dinner. Drinks. Weekend Brunch. Events

John Sullivan

The Sign of the Whale

+1 732-359-7246

email us here

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THE SIGN OF THE WHALE STAMFORD UNVEILS NEW FALL MENU, NEW LOOK AND NEW DRINK PROGRAM ON SEPTEMBER 25 News Provided By The Sign of the Whale September 23, 2026, 12:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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