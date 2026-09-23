Tooltekt LLC Acquired At Full Asking Price In Another Milestone Ecommerce Deal Brokered By Website Closers

Conquering the Sale of Your Business

The successful sale at full asking price highlights ToolTekt's operational strength, positioning, and growth potential within the global eCommerce landscape.

- Denys Akimov, Head of Skyrocket Sales LLPTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ToolTekt, a fast-growing direct-to-consumer eCommerce brand specializing in precision woodworking tools, has been successfully acquired by BK Hopgood of K and B Holdings LLC in a full-price transaction brokered by Alex Mylonas of Website Closers, the world's largest Tech & Internet business brokerage.The company was sold at its full asking price, underscoring strong buyer demand for scalable, niche eCommerce brands in the hardware and home improvement category.A Precision-Focused Brand with Global ReachHeaded by Denys Akimov of Skyrocket Sales LLP, ToolTekt has established itself as a trusted provider of professional-grade woodworking and precision tools for both professionals and DIY enthusiasts. The brand's focused product catalog includes drill bits, router bits, cutting tools, measuring instruments, and workshop accessories, all engineered to deliver accuracy, efficiency, and reliability.With a strong direct-to-consumer model, ToolTekt has built a loyal customer base across international markets, with the United States and Europe driving the majority of its revenue. Its positioning around high-performance tools at accessible price points has enabled the company to compete effectively in a highly fragmented and competitive tools market.A Full-Price Transaction Reflecting Market DemandThe successful sale at full asking price highlights ToolTekt's operational strength, brand positioning, and growth potential within the global eCommerce landscape.“ToolTekt is exactly the type of business today's buyers are looking for-focused, efficient, and built around a clear value proposition,” said Alex Mylonas, experienced broker at Website Closers.“Its strong margins, international reach, and product-market fit made this a highly attractive opportunity, and we were able to secure a full-price deal that met the seller's expectations.”Positioned for Continued GrowthUnder new ownership, ToolTekt is well-positioned to expand its product lines, deepen its presence in key markets, and leverage digital marketing strategies to scale further.“ToolTekt has built a strong foundation with a clear brand identity and a loyal customer base,” said BK Hopgood, buyer and principal of K and B Holdings LLC.“We see significant opportunity to grow the business by expanding its product offerings and enhancing its global distribution channels.”A Successful Exit for the SellerFor Denys Akimov, the transaction marks a successful exit after building ToolTekt into a recognized name in the woodworking tools space.“We focused on creating tools that solve real problems for customers while maintaining high quality and affordability,” said Akimov.“Website Closers and Alex Mylonas guided us through a smooth process and connected us with the right buyer to continue the brand's growth.”Website Closers, with its expertise in brokering in demand e-commerce businesses, once again facilitated a smooth and successful transaction, ensuring value for both the buyer and the sellers.Congratulations to all parties on this meaningful and successful transaction!About Website ClosersWebsite Closers is one of the world's largest and most trusted online business brokerages, specializing in selling digital businesses across various industries. With a team of experienced brokers, Website Closers is dedicated to providing exceptional service and ensuring successful transactions for business owners looking to sell their online companies.Broker ContactAlex Mylonasbroker/alex-mylonas/305-680-7283ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERSAs the world's largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.

Jason Guerrettaz

Website Closers

+1 800-251-1559

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ToolTekt LLC Acquired at Full Asking Price in another milestone eCommerce Deal Brokered by Website Closers News Provided By Website Closers September 23, 2026, 12:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry



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