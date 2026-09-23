Megan Anderson, Recognized By Influential Women, Champions Neurodiversity Awareness With Her New Book Chameleon Today

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author, advocate, and AI entrepreneur brings research-based perspective to the rise in late diagnosis and calls for a healthcare system that listens to womenMegan Anderson has spent her career building at the intersection of technology and human potential. Now she is turning her voice toward a conversation she says is long overdue: how ADHD and autism go unrecognized in women and girls.Her new book, Chameleon: Masking in Women on the Spectrum, is available now as an ebook, with full retail editions coming soon. It explores the hidden side of ADHD and autism and how both appear differently in females across the lifetime. It also confronts common myths and offers readers the most current research-based perspectives.The book arrives as public discussion of late diagnosis grows. Many women still face gaslighting when they seek help. They are often given other labels first, rather than the deeper, more involved screenings that identify neurodiversity. When their experiences don't match expectations, they are frequently described as“atypical presentations,” a label Megan attributes to the historical gap in gender-based research on these conditions.Believing Women About Their Own ExperienceOne of the book's central aims is to challenge the notion that some young women are simply“seeking a label.” Megan argues that many are seeking answers to questions they have carried their whole lives.“The public and the medical establishment need to do a better job of believing women about what they experience in their own minds and bodies,” Megan says.Chameleon is dedicated to the women who slipped through the cracks for decades while the industry focused on male presentations. Megan sees much work left to do in educating the public, teachers, and medical professionals about the nuance of neurodiversity in women.Advocacy for Women and ChildrenThe book is part of a broader mission. Megan serves as a neurodiversity and child safety advocate and educator with Kaleidoscope Support. She also researches and advocates for greater ethics, responsibility, and accountability in technology, with a focus on safer online environments for children and greater awareness of neurodiversity inclusion.Community has always been central to her work. She founded and facilitates a weekly Women's AI Community group, where women can ask questions, experiment with new tools, and learn without judgment. Earlier in her career she was active with Chambers of Commerce in Alabama and is a member of the Southeast Alabama Women's Group.From College Side Business to AI Systems IntegrationMegan's entrepreneurial path began in college, when she taught herself web development and digital marketing during the MySpace era to build and promote a small online t-shirt business. That venture eventually funded the down payment on her first home. She later founded the digital marketing agency Dulci Digital, which helped businesses navigate digital transformation during the COVID era.Today she is the founder of AI ARMY, an agency focused on AI enablement, education, systems, and automation, including Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), which helps businesses gain visibility in AI-generated answers. Her approach reflects the same values as her advocacy: technology should be human-centered, ethical, and accessible, and it should enhance human potential rather than replace it.Megan holds a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Marketing from The University of Alabama and an Associate Degree in Business from Faulkner State Community College, along with certifications in digital marketing and AI. Her psychology background continues to shape her interest in how people interact with technology and how systems influence behavior.Advice for the Next GenerationMegan encourages young women entering technology and entrepreneurship to start something of their own, even as a small experiment, and to seek out supportive communities rather than learning alone. Above all, she hopes to see more women equipped not only to use emerging technology but to help shape how it serves people and communities.Learn More about Megan Anderson:Through her Influential Women profile, or through her portfolio on AI ARMY,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Megan Anderson, Recognized By Influential Women, Champions Neurodiversity Awareness With Her New Book Chameleon Today News Provided By Influential Women September 23, 2026, 12:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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