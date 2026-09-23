Zubeen Garg Death Probe: Another Singapore-Based Assamese Appears Before Fast Track Court

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Sep 23 (IANS) The prosecution continued examining witnesses in the death case of renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg on Wednesday, with Singapore-based Assamese Abhimanyu Talukdar appearing before the fast-track court in Assam in connection with the events surrounding the singer's final hours in Singapore.

Talukdar is among several overseas-based Assamese witnesses whose statements are being recorded as the court examines circumstances surrounding the yacht party attended by Garg on September 19, 2025, the day he died in Singapore.

The singer, 52, died after an incident during a yacht trip in waters off Lazarus Island in Singapore.

He had been in the city for the North East India Festival and was scheduled to perform at the event the following day.

The circumstances surrounding his death subsequently triggered investigations and legal proceedings in Assam.

The fast-track court in Assam has since been hearing the case, with the prosecution bringing witnesses linked to the yacht party and events preceding Garg's death.

Earlier this month, Singapore-based Assamese Parikshit Sharma appeared before the court and recorded his testimony. He was among those present aboard the yacht when the incident occurred on September 19, 2025.

Other overseas witnesses examined by the court include Sushmita Goswami, Pratim Lahkar and Debajyoti Hazarika.

Jio Langsat Narzary has also been listed among the expatriate witnesses appearing in the proceedings.

The witness examination is focused on accounts relating to the yacht outing and the sequence of events surrounding Garg's death. Their statements are being placed before the court as part of the prosecution evidence.

The proceedings in Assam are continuing even as Singapore authorities have separately concluded their investigation into Garg's death.

Singapore's State Coroner Adam Nakhoda said in March 2026 that Garg's death was an accidental drowning, while the Singapore Police Force said its investigation found no evidence of foul play.

While the Singapore Police concluded that there was no evidence of foul play in the singer's death, the Assam Criminal Investigation Department constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter following allegations raised by members of the singer's family and others.

The SIT subsequently registered a criminal case and filed a chargesheet naming seven accused persons, including Garg's manager Siddhartha Sarma, the festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the late singer's bandmates Shekharjyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta-who were slapped with murder charges and alleging a criminal conspiracy linked to the incident.

The Assam court proceedings are examining the case and evidence placed before it under the applicable Indian legal process.

With Talukdar's appearance, the prosecution's examination of witnesses connected with the Singapore incident continues.

More witness statements are expected as the fast-track court proceeds with the trial.