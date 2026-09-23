Dozens Of Pakistani Children Contract HIV After Routine Hospital Visits, Families Seek Justice: Report

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) A growing health crisis has emerged in Pakistan, where dozens of parents claim their children contracted HIV after receiving routine medical treatment at hospitals, a report has said.

The affected families allege that unsafe medical practices, including the repeated use of syringes and needles for injections and intravenous (IV) drips, exposed their children to the virus, according to a report by NPR.

According to parents cited by the website, their children had been taken to healthcare facilities for common illnesses and routine procedures, only to later test positive for HIV.

The shocking diagnoses have left families devastated, with many struggling to understand how their children became infected despite having no known risk factors.

The outbreak has had tragic consequences. At least six children have reportedly died, while many others are now living with a lifelong condition that requires continuous medical treatment and monitoring, the report said.

HIV attacks the body's immune system and, although manageable with modern medicines, remains a chronic illness that can carry serious health, financial and social burdens.

Families of the affected children are demanding accountability and official recognition of what they describe as a preventable tragedy. Many parents have accused hospital staff of negligence, alleging that basic infection-control procedures were ignored, leading to the spread of the virus among young patients.

Beyond seeking justice, the families are also grappling with the long-term challenges of caring for children diagnosed with HIV. The cost of treatment, regular medical check-ups and concerns about stigma have added to their difficulties, the report noted.

Parents said that they fear for their children's future as they come to terms with a diagnosis that could have been avoided.

The incident has renewed concerns about patient safety and infection-control standards in parts of Pakistan's healthcare system. Rights advocates and affected families are calling for thorough investigations, stronger oversight of medical facilities and measures to ensure that similar outbreaks do not occur again.