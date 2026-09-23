Karnataka Govt Congratulates Actor Anant Nag In Assembly On Receiving Dadasaheb Phalke Award

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 23 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara on Wednesday congratulated veteran Kannada actor Anant Nag in the Legislative Assembly for being selected for the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest honour in Indian cinema.

Speaking in the state Assembly, Parameshwara said the Dadasaheb Phalke Award was the highest recognition in the film industry and was not an honour that could be easily earned by everyone associated with cinema.

"It is significant that Anant Nag has received such a prestigious award. Recognising and honouring the achievements and personality of an artiste at the national level will provide further encouragement to the entire film and art fraternity in the modern era," he added.

Recalling Anant Nag's artistic journey, Parameshwara said the veteran actor began his career in theatre in the 1970s and later entered television.

"Having acted in more than 70 plays, Anant Nag, along with his brother and actor Shankar Nag, created a new wave in the Kannada film industry when they entered cinema," the Deputy Chief Minister added.

Parameshwara noted that Anant Nag carved out a distinct path for himself through unconventional films at a time when legendary actors such as Dr. Rajkumar and Vishnuvardhan were dominating the Kannada film industry.

"Anant Nag was among those who led the new wave that emerged in Kannada cinema during the 1970s," he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister also recalled Anant Nag's brief stint in politics. He was nominated as a member of the Karnataka Legislative Council during 1989-94 and later contested and won from the Malleshwaram Assembly constituency in 1994. He also served as a Minister in the state government.

Parameshwara said Anant Nag's political career was relatively short and that he subsequently withdrew from active politics and returned to cinema, continuing his artistic journey.

He added that Anant Nag had won film awards on five occasions and described the achievement as a testament to his artistic talent.

"Winning an award even once is extremely difficult. The fact that Anant Nag has received film awards five times is a testimony to his talent," Parameshwara said.

He noted that Anant Nag had acted in more than 300 films before gradually reducing his appearances and adopting a simpler approach to life in his later years.

"His contribution of acting in more than 300 films is one of the significant contributions made by an individual actor to the film industry," he said.

Parameshwara recalled that legendary Kannada actor Dr. Rajkumar was the first artiste from the Kannada film industry to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

"Nearly 30 years later, Anant Nag has now been conferred the prestigious award in recognition of his talent and contribution to the film industry. This is an honour for his unparalleled talent," he said.

"Born in Bhatkal and later moving to Bengaluru, Anant Nag has acted in films in Kannada as well as several other languages and brought recognition to the film industry through his work," Parameshwara added.

"Recognising Anant Nag's talent and conferring the Dadasaheb Phalke Award on him is an honour for the entire state of Karnataka. On behalf of the state government, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to him," the Deputy Chief Minister said.