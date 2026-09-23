BJP Appoints Sunil Bansal As In-Charge For Telangana, Arvind Bhadoria For Andhra

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 23 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed Sunil Bansal and Arvind Bhadoria as the new in-charges for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, respectively.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin appointed the new in-charges and co-in-charges for various states on Wednesday

Abhay Patil and Rekha Sharma have been appointed co-in-charges for Telangana, while Vanathi Srinivasan has been named as the co-in-charge for Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana BJP president N. Ramchander Rao conveyed his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Sunil Bansal on his appointment as in-charge for the party's state unit. He also congratulated Abhay Patil and Rekha Sharma on their appointment as co-in-charges.

“Under our National President Nitin Nabin ji, and with your leadership and guidance, we will work to further strengthen BJP across Telangana and strive towards forming a double-engine Sarkaar in the State under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji,” he posted on X

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy also conveyed his heartiest congratulations to BJP National General Secretary, Sunil Bansal, on his appointment as the BJP Telangana in-charge. He also congratulated the new co-in-charges for the party.“Looking forward to your direction and guidance in further strengthening the BJP in Telangana,” he wrote on X.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, also took to X to congratulate the new in-charge and co-in-charges.

Wishing everyone great success in strengthening the organisation and taking the party further forward, he said.

BJP's Andhra Pradesh unit President PVN Madhav congratulated and conveyed his best wishes to Arvind Bhadoria of Madhya Pradesh on being appointed as the new party in-charge for the state,

He also congratulated Vanathi Srinivasan from Tamil Nadu, who has been appointed as co-in-charge.

Madhav hoped that with their experience and guidance, BJP will be further strengthened in Andhra Pradesh.