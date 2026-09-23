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IQS Engineering Solutions Expands Precision Brass Forging Capacities to Meet Global Demand in EV, HVAC, and Electrical Sectors
(MENAFN- IQS Engineering Solution Pvt. Ltd.) GLOBAL — [23/09/2026] — IQS Engineering Solutions, a globally recognized leader and premier manufacturer of non-ferrous forged and cast components, has officially announced a major expansion of its precision brass forging capacities. This strategic scaling is specifically designed to address surging international demand from high-growth industries, notably Electric Vehicles (EV), Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC), and modern electrical and earthing systems.
As global engineering standards shift toward greater energy efficiency, miniaturization, and superior thermal-electrical performance, the reliance on high-grade non-ferrous components has intensified. IQS Engineering Solutions’ latest operational enhancement positions the company to seamlessly support original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions with shorter lead times and elevated production flexibility.
Meeting the Critical Needs of Next-Generation Industries
Modern industrial applications demand components that can withstand extreme operational stressors while maintaining structural integrity. IQS Engineering Solutions leverages advanced hot and cold forging methodologies—primarily utilizing high-performance alloys such as C37700 brass—to deliver products featuring refined grain structures, zero porosity, and exceptional mechanical strength.
Electric Vehicles (EV): The rapid evolution of e-mobility requires lightweight, highly conductive, and resilient components for power distribution, battery management systems, and charging infrastructure. IQS's expanded capacity ensures a stable supply of precision-forged terminals, connectors, and structural fittings.
HVAC Systems: Modern climate control systems demand leak-proof, corrosion-resistant valves, fittings, and manifold components. The superior density achieved through IQS's mechanical screw and crank presses (ranging from 100 to 400 tons) guarantees optimal pressure containment and longevity.
Electrical & Earthing Sectors: Electrical safety and efficiency rely heavily on flawless conductivity. IQS provides specialized earthing and electrical components that meet stringent global safety certifications, minimizing electrical resistance and maximizing thermal dissipation.
Advanced Infrastructure & Uncompromising Quality
The capacity expansion is backed by state-of-the-art manufacturing infrastructure at IQS. The facility integrates high-precision CNC circular saws, advanced induction and natural gas billet heating systems, automated trimming and piercing lines, and specialized batch-type shot blasting for pristine surface finishing.
Operating under rigorous quality assurance frameworks, every production batch undergoes extensive metallurgical evaluation and dimensional inspection. This dedication guarantees that components ranging from micro-fittings to heavy-duty industrial parts (spanning 20 grams to 2.5 kgs) adhere strictly to international tolerance parameters.
Driving Global Partnerships
With over two decades of metallurgical expertise, IQS Engineering Solutions continues to cultivate robust trade relationships across the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union nations, the Middle East, and beyond. The company’s engineering team works in direct collaboration with client R&D departments, offering end-to-end customization from blueprint conception to final mass production.
To learn more about IQS Engineering Solutions’ expanded brass forging capabilities, explore alloy specifications (including C37700, copper, and bronze variants), or request a custom component consultation, visit
Media Contact:
Corporate Communications
Website:
As global engineering standards shift toward greater energy efficiency, miniaturization, and superior thermal-electrical performance, the reliance on high-grade non-ferrous components has intensified. IQS Engineering Solutions’ latest operational enhancement positions the company to seamlessly support original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions with shorter lead times and elevated production flexibility.
Meeting the Critical Needs of Next-Generation Industries
Modern industrial applications demand components that can withstand extreme operational stressors while maintaining structural integrity. IQS Engineering Solutions leverages advanced hot and cold forging methodologies—primarily utilizing high-performance alloys such as C37700 brass—to deliver products featuring refined grain structures, zero porosity, and exceptional mechanical strength.
Electric Vehicles (EV): The rapid evolution of e-mobility requires lightweight, highly conductive, and resilient components for power distribution, battery management systems, and charging infrastructure. IQS's expanded capacity ensures a stable supply of precision-forged terminals, connectors, and structural fittings.
HVAC Systems: Modern climate control systems demand leak-proof, corrosion-resistant valves, fittings, and manifold components. The superior density achieved through IQS's mechanical screw and crank presses (ranging from 100 to 400 tons) guarantees optimal pressure containment and longevity.
Electrical & Earthing Sectors: Electrical safety and efficiency rely heavily on flawless conductivity. IQS provides specialized earthing and electrical components that meet stringent global safety certifications, minimizing electrical resistance and maximizing thermal dissipation.
Advanced Infrastructure & Uncompromising Quality
The capacity expansion is backed by state-of-the-art manufacturing infrastructure at IQS. The facility integrates high-precision CNC circular saws, advanced induction and natural gas billet heating systems, automated trimming and piercing lines, and specialized batch-type shot blasting for pristine surface finishing.
Operating under rigorous quality assurance frameworks, every production batch undergoes extensive metallurgical evaluation and dimensional inspection. This dedication guarantees that components ranging from micro-fittings to heavy-duty industrial parts (spanning 20 grams to 2.5 kgs) adhere strictly to international tolerance parameters.
Driving Global Partnerships
With over two decades of metallurgical expertise, IQS Engineering Solutions continues to cultivate robust trade relationships across the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union nations, the Middle East, and beyond. The company’s engineering team works in direct collaboration with client R&D departments, offering end-to-end customization from blueprint conception to final mass production.
To learn more about IQS Engineering Solutions’ expanded brass forging capabilities, explore alloy specifications (including C37700, copper, and bronze variants), or request a custom component consultation, visit
Media Contact:
Corporate Communications
Website:
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