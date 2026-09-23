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FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem highlights importance of Asia-Pacific region to future of motor sport and mobility
(MENAFN- Total Communications) FIA Member Clubs from across Asia and the Pacific will gather in Boracay, the Philippines for the FIA APAC Congress hosted by the Automobile Association Philippines
Dubai, UAE, 23rd September, 2026: Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA, has highlighted the importance of the Asia-Pacific region to the future of both motor sport and mobility ahead of the Federation’s regional congress in Boracay in the Philippines next week.
The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), the global governing body for motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations worldwide, will be hosted by the Automobile Association Philippines (AAP) for the annual event getting under way on Tuesday.
The congress will see 120 delegates from Member Clubs across Asia and the Pacific uniting in Boracay for three days of collaboration, innovation and knowledge sharing. Throughout the week, attendees will discuss priorities to advance safe and sustainable mobility for road users and drive greater motor sport accessibility.
Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA, said: "The Asia-Pacific region is central to the future of both mobility and motor sport, and our Member Clubs are at the heart of that progress. From improving road safety and embracing innovation to creating new opportunities for people to participate in motor sport, our Clubs are delivering real impact for their communities.
"The FIA Asia Pacific Congress gives us an important opportunity to bring that expertise together, share ideas and strengthen collaboration across one of the most diverse and dynamic regions in our Federation.”
The Asia-Pacific region is one of the FIA's most diverse and dynamic, spanning some of the world's fastest-growing mobility markets and an expanding motor sport community. The Congress will provide Member Clubs with an opportunity to share expertise and develop practical solutions which respond to the specific needs of their members and communities.
Across mobility, discussions will focus on road safety, innovation, sustainable and accessible transport, tourism and the changing needs of road users, building on the FIA's work to support Clubs in delivering meaningful impact at a national and regional level.
Motor sport sessions will explore opportunities to increase participation, strengthen grassroots competition and create more accessible pathways into the sport, supporting the FIA's ambition to make motor sport more affordable and accessible around the world.
The programme will also showcase the work and innovation of FIA Member Clubs across Asia-Pacific, providing a platform to share successful initiatives which can be adapted and scaled across the region.
FIA Region II President and President of host club the Automobile Association Philippines, Augustus ‘Joe’ Ferreria said: "The strength of this region comes from the diversity, knowledge and ambition of our Member Clubs. Bringing our community together in the Philippines gives us the opportunity to learn from one another, identify shared challenges and develop solutions that can support Clubs across the region.
"The Asia Pacific Congress is an important moment for us to build on the progress already being made and ensure our Clubs have the tools, knowledge and connections they need to continue growing.
The Congress follows a period of significant activity for the FIA across the region. The FIA has expanded its Safe Mobility 4 All & 4 Life programme into Asia-Pacific, supporting Member Clubs and authorities with training and practical tools to improve road safety, while initiatives including the FIA Innovation Challenge continue to showcase Club-led solutions which can be shared and scaled across the Federation.
Across motor sport, the region continues to play an important role at every level of competition, from grassroots participation and regional championships through to the FIA's major World Championships with Malaysia set to host the Bahrain Grand Prix in the days following the congress.
-ENDS-
About the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile
The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) is the governing body for world motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations globally. It is a non-profit organisation committed to driving innovation and championing safety, sustainability and equality across motor sport and mobility.
Founded in 1904, with offices in Paris, London and Geneva, the FIA brings together 246 Member Organisations across five continents, representing millions of road users, motor sport professionals and volunteers. It develops and enforces regulations for motor sport, including six FIA World Championships, to ensure worldwide competitions are safe and fair for all.
Dubai, UAE, 23rd September, 2026: Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA, has highlighted the importance of the Asia-Pacific region to the future of both motor sport and mobility ahead of the Federation’s regional congress in Boracay in the Philippines next week.
The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), the global governing body for motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations worldwide, will be hosted by the Automobile Association Philippines (AAP) for the annual event getting under way on Tuesday.
The congress will see 120 delegates from Member Clubs across Asia and the Pacific uniting in Boracay for three days of collaboration, innovation and knowledge sharing. Throughout the week, attendees will discuss priorities to advance safe and sustainable mobility for road users and drive greater motor sport accessibility.
Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA, said: "The Asia-Pacific region is central to the future of both mobility and motor sport, and our Member Clubs are at the heart of that progress. From improving road safety and embracing innovation to creating new opportunities for people to participate in motor sport, our Clubs are delivering real impact for their communities.
"The FIA Asia Pacific Congress gives us an important opportunity to bring that expertise together, share ideas and strengthen collaboration across one of the most diverse and dynamic regions in our Federation.”
The Asia-Pacific region is one of the FIA's most diverse and dynamic, spanning some of the world's fastest-growing mobility markets and an expanding motor sport community. The Congress will provide Member Clubs with an opportunity to share expertise and develop practical solutions which respond to the specific needs of their members and communities.
Across mobility, discussions will focus on road safety, innovation, sustainable and accessible transport, tourism and the changing needs of road users, building on the FIA's work to support Clubs in delivering meaningful impact at a national and regional level.
Motor sport sessions will explore opportunities to increase participation, strengthen grassroots competition and create more accessible pathways into the sport, supporting the FIA's ambition to make motor sport more affordable and accessible around the world.
The programme will also showcase the work and innovation of FIA Member Clubs across Asia-Pacific, providing a platform to share successful initiatives which can be adapted and scaled across the region.
FIA Region II President and President of host club the Automobile Association Philippines, Augustus ‘Joe’ Ferreria said: "The strength of this region comes from the diversity, knowledge and ambition of our Member Clubs. Bringing our community together in the Philippines gives us the opportunity to learn from one another, identify shared challenges and develop solutions that can support Clubs across the region.
"The Asia Pacific Congress is an important moment for us to build on the progress already being made and ensure our Clubs have the tools, knowledge and connections they need to continue growing.
The Congress follows a period of significant activity for the FIA across the region. The FIA has expanded its Safe Mobility 4 All & 4 Life programme into Asia-Pacific, supporting Member Clubs and authorities with training and practical tools to improve road safety, while initiatives including the FIA Innovation Challenge continue to showcase Club-led solutions which can be shared and scaled across the Federation.
Across motor sport, the region continues to play an important role at every level of competition, from grassroots participation and regional championships through to the FIA's major World Championships with Malaysia set to host the Bahrain Grand Prix in the days following the congress.
-ENDS-
About the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile
The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) is the governing body for world motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations globally. It is a non-profit organisation committed to driving innovation and championing safety, sustainability and equality across motor sport and mobility.
Founded in 1904, with offices in Paris, London and Geneva, the FIA brings together 246 Member Organisations across five continents, representing millions of road users, motor sport professionals and volunteers. It develops and enforces regulations for motor sport, including six FIA World Championships, to ensure worldwide competitions are safe and fair for all.
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