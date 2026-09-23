Azerbaijan Amends Composition Of Azergold's Supervisory Board

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The composition of the Supervisory Board of AzerGold has been amended.

In this regard, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amending the decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated February 22, 2021 (No. 2515) "On approving the composition of the Supervisory Board of AzerGold CJSC”.

The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the amendment, Head of the Department for Financing Investment Projects and Infrastructure on the Board, Mehman Ismayilov, has been replaced by Head of the Department for Policy on Financial Services and State-Owned Enterprises at the Ministry of Finance, Gunduz Aliyev.