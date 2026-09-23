Azerbaijan Transfers Militarized Security Department To AZCON's Management
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has amended the list of state enterprises, business entities with state participation, and public legal entities to be placed under the management of AZCON -a list originally approved by his decree dated November 7, 2024.
The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.
In accordance with the relevant decree, Militarized Security Department LLC has been added to this list.
The Cabinet of Ministers must resolve issues arising from this decree.
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