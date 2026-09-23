RESAAS Services Inc. To Present At The Financial Services Virtual Investor Conference September 24Th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RESAAS Services Inc. (“RESAAS” or“the Company”) (TSX-V: RSS, OTC: RSASF), today announced that Tom Rossiter, CEO, will present live at the Financial Services Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on September 24th, 2026.

DATE: September 24th

TIME: 12:00 PM ET

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

“The United States represents an important market for RESAAS, both commercially and from a capital markets perspective,” said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS.“The Financial Services focus of this event is perfect for RESAAS Pay given our growing role in facilitating the movement of money within the real estate industry. As we continue to build the business towards a more senior American equities platform, establishing relationships with U.S. investors today is an important part of that progression.”

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at .

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology company building infrastructure for the modern real estate industry. RESAAS provides enterprise software, commercial real estate data exchange and payment solutions that enable real estate organizations to securely connect, exchange data and transact.

The Company's platform is used by leading real estate organizations as a trusted infrastructure layer for the industry's increasingly data-driven economy.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

RESAAS Services Inc.

Tom Rossiter, CEO, RESAAS Services Inc.

Email: ...

Website:

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

...

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from expectations and projections.