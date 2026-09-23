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Form 8.3 - Ramsdens Holdings Plc


2026-09-23 08:32:58
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Downing LLP
LEI: 213800G3X76VBG9SB504
23 September 2026
Form 8.3 re. Ramsdens Holdings Plc

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the“Code”)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Downing LLP
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
Client funds managed by Downing LLP
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Ramsdens Holdings Plc
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: n/a
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:
22 September 2026
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
No

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:
Ordinary shares 1p
Interests Short positions
Number % Number %
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 1,937,638 5.93
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:
TOTAL: 1,937,638 5.93

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchase/sale
Number of securities Price per unit
Ordinary Shares
 Sale
 12,901 644.00

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description
Nature of dealing
Number of reference securities Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type
Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description
Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing
Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO


Date of disclosure: 23 September 2026
Contact name: Cheryl Vickers
Telephone number*: 0207 416 7780



MENAFN23092026004107003653ID1111703898



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