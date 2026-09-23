Liberty Global Signs Strategic Partnership With Sierra To Rollout AI-Powered Customer Experiences Across Telecoms Businesses



Framework agreement underpins phased deployment across Liberty Global operating companies AI-powered customer interactions will create simpler, faster and more effective customer journeys allowing care teams to focus on more complex tasks



DENVER and LONDON, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Liberty Global today announced a three-year strategic partnership with Sierra, a conversational AI platform that is redefining how businesses interact with their customers, to support the rollout of its technology across Liberty Global operating companies. Liberty Global is accelerating the use of AI across its businesses to make customer interactions easier, more intuitive and more effective.

The framework partnership agreement provides Liberty Global's businesses with a common approach to deploy AI agents capable of engaging customers in natural language, across chat, voice and text.

By enabling AI agents to handle routine and increasingly complex interactions, the partnership will also allow customer-care teams to focus more of their time on situations requiring human judgement and deep expertise.

Liberty Global will deploy Sierra across its approximately 80m fixed and mobile connections in Europe through a phased programme, with implementation already started and the use cases and channel mix tailored to the requirements of individual markets, brands and customers.

Founded by Bret Taylor, former Co-CEO of Salesforce and Chairman of OpenAI, and Clay Bavor, former Google executive, Sierra has emerged as the leading company in the customer experience AI space. The company was valued at $15bn in its latest funding round in May 2026 and its platform is already used by more than 40% of the top 50 companies in the Fortune 500 and one in three of the leading banks, powering billions of customer interactions in industries such as financial services, retail, telecommunications, healthcare and more.

Mike Fries, Liberty Global Chairman and CEO, said: "Sierra has built a game-changing platform that we are excited to deploy across our footprint. By combining Sierra's technology and deployment expertise with the deep knowledge of our local teams, we will deliver better customer experience across our group by making customer journeys simpler, faster and more effective.”

Bret Taylor, Sierra CEO and Co-Founder, said:“ We're excited to partner with Liberty Global - a pioneer in applied AI and a telecommunications leader with significant scale, expertise and a deep understanding of European customers. This partnership is a strong vote of confidence in Sierra's ability to improve customer experiences, reduce the burden on support teams and grow revenue. We look forward to working with Mike and the team as we roll out agents across Liberty Global's companies .”

ABOUT LIBERTY GLOBAL

Liberty Global Ltd. (Nasdaq: LBTYA, LBTYB, LBTYK) delivers long-term shareholder value through the strategic management of two complementary platforms: Liberty Telecom and Liberty Growth.

Liberty Telecom is a world leader in converged broadband, video and mobile communications, providing approximately 80 million fixed and mobile connections across Europe through advanced fiber and 5G networks that empower customers and strengthen national economies. The business generates aggregate revenue of $22 billion, including approximately $18 billion from nonconsolidated joint ventures and $4 billion from consolidated operations.

Liberty Growth invests in scalable businesses across the technology, media, sports and infrastructure sectors, with a portfolio of roughly 70 companies and funds valued at $3.4billion.*

Together, these platforms reflect Liberty Global's focus on operating, enabling and investing in businesses with strong strategic fit and the potential to deliver sustainable long-term returns.

*As independently valued as of December 31, 2025.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements with respect to business strategies, future growth prospects; valuation expectations and other information and statements that are not historical fact. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include events that are outside of Liberty Global's control. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Liberty Global expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

ABOUT SIERRA

Sierra is the leading conversational AI platform, helping businesses create better customer experiences and stronger business outcomes with AI. Launched in February 2024, Sierra has become one of the fastest growing enterprise software companies of all time - reaching over $100M in ARR in just 7 quarters. Agents built on Sierra can do everything from product discovery to returns, refinancing loads and originating mortgages to preventing subscribers from churning.

CONTACT: Investor Relations Michael Bishop +44 20 8483 6246 Corporate Communications Pádraig McGarrigle +44 7474 736967...