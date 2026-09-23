Zeo Energy Corp. Achieves Corporate Debt-Free Balance Sheet Following Early Retirement Of Convertible Debt

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Fully Repays $1.67 Million of White Lion Capital Convertible Note Ahead of Schedule

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zeo Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: ZEO) (“Zeo,”“Zeo Energy,” or the“Company”), a provider of residential solar and commercial long-duration energy-storage solutions, today announced that it has fully retired the $1.67 million of convertible debt issued to White Lion Capital, LLC (“White Lion”) on June 9, 2026. With this repayment, Zeo Energy has no corporate debt outstanding on its balance sheet other than normal course leases and obligations related to day-to-day operations.

The note provided short-term bridge financing and supported the Company's working capital needs during its important summer growth cycle. Having fully retired the note well ahead of schedule, Zeo Energy enters the next phase of its growth strategy with a corporate debt-free balance sheet and increased financial flexibility.

“We want to thank White Lion for providing this bridge capital for our important summer residential sales growth cycle,” said Tim Bridgewater, CEO of Zeo Energy.“Retiring this debt in full and entering this next chapter with no corporate debt reflects a strengthening of our balance sheet and our disciplined approach to capital management. We appreciate White Lion's support as we continue to grow Zeo Energy.”

Zeo Energy's management believes that operating without outstanding corporate convertible debt or corporate debt of any kind provides Zeo with a stronger financial foundation and additional flexibility as it continues to execute its growth strategy across its residential solar and emerging commercial energy business.

About Zeo Energy Corp.

Zeo Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: ZEO) is a diversified energy company providing residential, commercial, industrial and utility-scale solutions designed to reduce energy costs and carbon emissions. Zeo operates Sunergy Solar, a solar, distributed-energy and efficiency-solutions business, and Heliogen, LLC, an energy-generation and long-duration storage business focused on high-demand applications such as data centers and other energy-intensive industries. Through its integrated development, engineering and operating capabilities, Zeo is pursuing opportunities to provide customers with reliable, cost-effective energy solutions across multiple end markets. For more information, visit

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements of Zeo's management in connection with this press release contain or may contain "forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the Company. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "explore," "develop," "development," "deploy," "deployment," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, for example, statements about the anticipated benefits to the Company of the repayment of the Company's convertible debt as described herein. These and other forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions, and involve a number of significant judgments, risks, and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. You should therefore not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, the Company's actual results or performance may be materially and adversely different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: (i) planned projects may not be developed in the timelines anticipated, or at all; (ii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company or others; (iii) the Company's success in retaining or recruiting, or changes required in, its officers, key employees, or directors; (iv) the Company's ability to raise additional capital and maintain the listing of its common stock and warrants on Nasdaq; (v) limited liquidity and trading of the Company's securities; (vi) geopolitical risk and changes in applicable laws or regulations, including tariffs or trade restrictions; (vii) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (viii) operational risks, including risks associated with Zeo's expanding business model; (ix) litigation and regulatory enforcement risks, including the diversion of management time and attention and the additional costs and demands on the Company's resources; (x) the Company's ability to effectively consolidate the assets of acquired companies and produce the expected results; and (xi) other risks and uncertainties, including those included under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in its subsequent periodic reports and other filings with the SEC.

In light of the significant risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by the Company, its respective directors, officers or employees or any other person that the Company will achieve its objectives and plans in any specified time frame, or at all. The forward-looking statements in this news release represent the views of the Company as of the date of this news release. Subsequent events and developments may cause that view to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, there is no current intention to do so, except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of the Company as of any date subsequent to the date of this news release.

Zeo Energy Corp. Contacts

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