Worldwide NFT, Inc. Publishes Letter To Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worldwide NFT, Inc.'s (OTC: WNFT) (“WNFT”) (“Company”) Chief Executive Officer, Jay Wright, releases a letter to shareholders.

Dear Fellow Shareholders:

I have recently received emails from some of you asking me about Worldwide NFT's strategy, growth plans, and timeline for closing acquisitions, as well as questions about our advisory board. To share my perspective on these important issues with all shareholders, I have decided to write directly to you. So here is where we are:

Strategy. The basic strategy for WNFT is to take the public company we have, which currently has no revenue and no EBITDA, and, through acquisition, grow the revenue per share and EBITDA per share of the business. Ultimately, cash profits drive stock prices, so we are seeking to grow the cash EBITDA per share and ultimately the cash earnings per share of the company. To implement this strategy, we are focused on an industry where I first worked nearly 25 years ago: national defense and federal government contracting. Our first acquisition (currently under LOI), RedTrace Technologies, fits the profile beautifully. It has only a few million in revenue, but it has positive EBITDA, an excellent, technically astute CEO in decorated veteran Kelo Makelele, and a strong track record with several key parts of the federal government. We also hope to generate business opportunities through our relationship with the UChicago Science Incubator, which we announced this summer. To that end, I will be giving a luncheon talk in Chicago in late October, where I expect to meet a few quantum computing and AI-driven companies.

Growth. Once we complete our first acquisition, we plan to hit the gas and pursue deal #2 right away. We currently have three targets, each with $20 million in revenue or more. The goal would be to get one or more of these under LOI during Q4 of this year and then close at least one as soon as possible thereafter. The name of the game is to reach above $30 million in revenue and $3 million in EBITDA to be large enough to uplist to the NYSE-America or Nasdaq. We also will seek to generate organic growth from RedTrace over the next 12 months.

Timeline. We are hoping to close RedTrace in the first half of Q4, preferably before Halloween. We would then aim to have LOI #2 in place during Q4 and potentially LOI #3 in Q1 of 2027. The goal is to have sufficient size by the end of Q1 2027 to start the audit, S-1, and uplisting process in Q2 of 2027, with a goal of being uplisted in 2027.

Advisory board. We are fortunate to already have two excellent advisory board members, Charles Haywood and Perry Rogers. We are looking to add another couple in Q4 of this year and then some others in 2027. The advisory board is an excellent source of ideas, deal flow, and guidance on how best to scale WNFT. While they are not fiduciaries in the legal sense, they are experienced, successful businesspeople who are candid, independent, and extremely smart. They are an asset to the company.

Overall outlook. I am very bullish on WNFT's prospects. As your CEO and largest shareholder, I am heavily vested in the Company's success and will do everything in my power to drive shareholder value higher. We also have some regulatory tailwinds likely to come from the SBA and SEC in Q4, which I plan to comment on in a future shareholder letter. Therefore, while the world remains a dangerous (see the Middle East and Ukraine) and challenging (see higher interest rates and the November elections) place, I am optimistic about WNFT's future. Thank you for being a shareholder with me. I look forward to a very successful run over the next several years.

Sincerely,

Jay Wright

Chairman and CEO

Worldwide NFT, Inc.

About Worldwide NFT, Inc.

Worldwide NFT, Inc. (OTC: WNFT; WNFT) is a publicly traded company focused on acquiring strong operating companies, including looking to make accretive acquisitions in the defense, tech, manufacturing, or related industries. -..

Cautionary statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. Words such as“plan,”“goal,”“will,”“look forward,”“would,”“believe,” and“is expected,” and similar language are indicative of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the company's control, that could cause actual results to differ (sometimes materially) from the results expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, among others, the company's ability to find, finance, and close accretive acquisitions. The RedTrace transaction is subject to customary due diligence and definitive documentation. Therefore revenue and EBITDA numbers are subject to closing the transaction and to maintenance of RedTrace's existing contracts. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, a change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, or otherwise.

Contact: Jay Wright, CEO

Worldwide NFT, Inc.

301.524.4759

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at