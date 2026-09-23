Parexel Transforms Functional Service Provider (FSP) Model To Improve R&D Productivity And Enhance Post-Approval Product Lifecycle Services For Biopharmaceutical Companies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Integrated FSP model pairs specialist global talent with ParexelAI-enabled technology and operational expertise, enabling sponsors to better flex capacity as pipelines shift









RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parexel, a leading global clinical development partner providing insights-driven Clinical and Consulting solutions to the world's life sciences industry, today announced the transformation of its functional service provider (FSP) services, to a new strategic business model, Parexel FSP Integrated Solutions. This technology-driven approach is designed to help sponsors extend capacity and capability, access specialized expertise and improve R&D productivity and enhance post-approval product lifecycle services as global development programs grow more complex.

To lead this transformation, Parexel has appointed Sanjay Vyas as President, Integrated Solutions, Clinical Logistics & Managing Director India, a newly created role that will unify Parexel's FSP offerings across functions into a single, coordinated delivery model, giving customers new tech-enabled capabilities and a single point of accountability. FSP Integrated Solutions fully leverages ParexelAITM to provide an enterprise capability partner that allows customers to more efficiently access expertise, technology and talent through custom solutions, configured to the scope and duration each program requires.

“Biopharmaceutical companies are facing unprecedented pressure to improve R&D productivity and enhance post-approval product lifecycle activities while navigating increasingly complex development programs, especially as the industry moves away from headcount-based outsourcing,” said Rob Goodwin, Chief Operating Officer, Parexel.“Customers need partners that take greater accountability for outcomes and can deliver the flexible capacity, functional expertise, AI-enabled technology and scale required to evolve alongside their business. Our integrated FSP model is helping sponsors build more agile operating models that improve execution and accelerate development.”

Parexel FSP Integrated Solutions enables customers to:



Build flexible global operating models aligned to long-term business objectives

Scale capacity up or down as pipeline demands change, with faster access to global infrastructure, local expertise and specialist talent

Apply ParexelAI capabilities to automate manual work, streamline workflows and increase speed and efficiency

Improve productivity through deeply integrated people, process and technology solutions Access 8,000+ FSP resources and a full breadth of functional capabilities across clinical, data management, biometrics, regulatory, and safety



“Customers are telling us they want fewer handoffs and clearer accountability, not simply more people,” said Sanjay Vyas.“Bringing our technology-enabled solutions, functional teams and consulting capabilities together under one powerful model lets us stand up the right expertise faster, deploy it where programs need it most, and deliver on the outcomes sponsors actually care about. I look forward to driving this effort in close partnership with industry veteran and FSP expert Rob Goodwin along with our broader Parexel team to bring a more unified experience to the organizations we serve.”

Built on Parexel's global delivery experience and deep therapeutic expertise, FSP Integrated Solutions extends the company's ongoing investment in technology-driven integrated services - including its ParexelAI suite of AI capabilities - that reduce complexity for customers and accelerate the delivery of therapies to patients.

To learn more about Parexel FSP Integrated Solutions, visit parexel.com.

About Parexel

Parexel is a leading global clinical development partner providing insights-driven Clinical and Consulting solutions to the world's life sciences industry. Leveraging deep local knowledge and a global breadth of clinical, regulatory and therapeutic expertise, our 22,000+ global employees work in partnership with biopharmaceutical leaders, emerging innovators and sites to design and deliver clinical trials with patients in mind - broadening access and making clinical research a care option for anyone, anywhere. Our proven track record spans 40+ years and drives us forward, advancing clinical research in healthcare's most complex areas while harnessing innovation to drive efficiencies across every phase of the clinical development process. Our insights -driven approach, proven delivery and trusted execution are accelerating the delivery of life-changing treatments to patients - With Heart®. We continue to earn recognition industrywide, including the 2025 Scrip Award for“Best Contract Research Organization – Full-Service Provider,” the 2024 Fierce Biotech CRO Award for "Innovative Approaches to Patient-Centric Research" and the 2024 and 2023 Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS) Eagle Award for advancing the clinical research profession through strong site partnerships. For more information, visit parexel.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

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Heather Zoumas-Lubeski

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