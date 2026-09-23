Natural Hydrogen Is Real - Now The Race Is To Unlock It At Scale

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AINewsWire Editorial Coverage: Artificial intelligence may be redefining what machines are capable of, yet the next chapter of that transformation depends more and more on a far more basic resource: power. With AI data centers expanding in size and energy demand, policymakers and tech firms are wrestling with a question that could remake both the energy and digital-infrastructure sectors: Rather than endlessly shipping power to data centers, why not construct the next generation of facilities right where plentiful primary energy is already available? That idea holds special relevance for(OTC: MAXXF) (CSE: MAXX) (profile ), a prominent North American public company dedicated to the developing natural hydrogen space. MAX Power is pushing forward Canada's first verified subsurface natural hydrogen system at the Lawson Discovery in south-central Saskatchewan, where it is progressing quickly through a multi-well commercial validation effort. In a recent Lawson report, MAX Power announced its strongest results to date ahead of an imminent, wide-ranging completions program, while the forthcoming fifth Lawson well will step out 30 kilometers to test whether an even bigger system exists. The company is also developing the technology side of its natural hydrogen approach, retaining global IT infrastructure services firm Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) to shape a commercialization strategy and go-to-market plan for its proprietary, AI-assisted MAXX LEMI exploration platform. Together, these milestones position MAX Power alongside other major players in the growing AI ecosystem, such as



For many years, the growth of computing infrastructure was limited mainly by chips, storage, network capacity and software. The AI era adds a different kind of limit, and on a far larger scale.

If defined commercially at scale, natural hydrogen could serve as a primary energy source drawn straight from natural subsurface reservoirs, not an energy carrier that must first be made using electricity or fossil fuels.

Earlier this year, MAX Power made official Canada's first natural hydrogen drilling discovery, at Lawson.

MAX Power is also asking what a successful large-scale commercial natural hydrogen system could eventually power. Lawson adds a layer that stretches the story past energy: helium. The gas is a key input in advanced chipmaking, where its thermal properties help control tightly managed manufacturing steps.



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Energy May Become the Next Roadblock for AI

For many years, the growth of computing infrastructure was limited mainly by chips, storage, network capacity and software. The AI era adds a different kind of limit, and on a far larger scale: securing huge volumes of dependable, round-the-clock power.

The International Energy Agency (“IEA”) found that spending by the biggest tech companies topped $400 billion in 2025 and is projected to climb another 75% in 2026. Reuters reported that Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Meta together intended to spend more than $600 billion on AI in 2026, and that certain data centers can draw more than one gigawatt, about what 850,000 homes use.

Power infrastructure, however, may not be able to keep pace. Transmission lines can take years to approve and construct, utilities are managing lengthening queues for large-load hookups, and equipment shortages and supply-chain problems can hold up new generation. Last month, Reuters said grid constraints are steering companies toward bigger onsite power systems, as many put a premium on“energy certainty.”

Data centers are helping drive this trend. For example, Microsoft and Chevron have signed a 20-year deal for a colocated natural-gas plant in West Texas that would deliver roughly 2.67 gigawatts of dedicated power to a Microsoft-run data center. Chevron is building the project with Engine No. 1.

Saskatchewan is going further. Under the province's new data center framework, new developers will be obligated to bring their own power so their projects neither strain the provincial grid nor cut into export capacity to neighboring provinces. The rule carries added weight given Bell Canada's planned growth into a 1.2-gigawatt AI infrastructure hub in Saskatchewan, including as much as 900 megawatts of new capacity under the“Bring Your Own Power” principle. In effect, the policy makes energy supply part of data center planning from day one.

That sparks a bigger question. If future AI campuses must secure vast amounts of reliable power themselves, scalable primary energy grows more valuable. Rather than only asking how to deliver enough electricity to a chosen site, developers may increasingly consider placing power-hungry facilities nearer to where energy is produced.

A Shorter Path from Energy Source to Demand

For more than a hundred years, the modern energy system has largely followed a similar pattern: Produce the fuel, move it, convert it to electricity, transmit that power and then use it. Every stage demands infrastructure, investment and time. Natural hydrogen points to a different approach because, unlike manufactured hydrogen, it forms on its own through geological processes deep underground.

If defined commercially at scale, natural hydrogen could serve as a primary energy source drawn straight from natural subsurface reservoirs, not an energy carrier that must first be made using electricity or fossil fuels. That difference opens the door to a far shorter pattern: Find the energy, generate power on site and build demand around it. A commercially viable natural hydrogen system might support modular generation near the wellhead, lessening the need to haul fuel or send electricity across long distances. Power-hungry users could then set up next to the resource itself.

AI and high-performance-computing campuses are the most obvious candidates, but the concept could reach much further. Heavy manufacturing, fertilizer plants, critical infrastructure, military bases and remote communities all need dependable power, and large enough projects could even feed surplus electricity into the wider grid. Instead of treating the energy source and the end customer as separate infrastructure, the two could increasingly be built together.

Natural hydrogen would not have to displace nuclear, natural gas or renewables to matter. As AI and electrification push global power demand higher, the energy system will probably need many sources. What remains to be seen is whether natural hydrogen can prove the scale, steady flow and economics needed to become another dependable option.

Saskatchewan is an intriguing place to test this. The province is encouraging data center growth while requiring new projects to supply their own power, just as MAX Power works to establish whether a potentially major natural hydrogen system can be commercially developed beneath it.

Lawson Edges Closer to Proving Commercial Case

The larger vision hinges on what lies underground. Earlier this year, MAX Power made official Canada's first natural hydrogen drilling discovery, at Lawson. An independent lab measured 16.80% to 19.07% hydrogen through casing on that first find, with sealed core samples reaching 28.60%. Helium peaked at 8.7% and averaged 4.4% across nine samples from the zone.

After the discovery, the company's focus shifted from whether hydrogen is present to how the system behaves and how large it may be. 3D seismic surveys came first, followed by a multi-well commercial validation program to test deposit continuity and reservoir quality. Lawson 3 kicked off in August, and the Lawson deposit was successfully triangulated in September.

That work has continued to move forward. Last week, the company reported that Lawson 4 penetrated a 20.5-meter section that looks highly porous and permeable, sitting directly above the Precambrian basement and near a deep crustal fault interpreted as a possible gas-migration pathway. Rig-mounted gas detectors logged the strongest hydrogen readings at Lawson to date within that section, and additional hydrogen and helium zones of interest were also intersected.

Since every Lawson well has shown promising hydrogen zones, MAX Power feels confident stepping out 30 kilometers to test the expected“traps and seals” of the“Salt Wall” along the eastern flank of the massive Prairie Evaporite. Earlier this year, the company also drilled the Bracken target, 325 kilometers southwest on the Saskatchewan-Montana border, which points to a possible basin-scale system.

With an engineering phase taking shape, the open questions are now more commercial than geological. Completions testing, independent evaluation and more drilling must still establish gas composition, sustained flow, reservoir connectivity, volume and economic deliverability.

For MAX Power, the issue is no longer whether hydrogen exists at Lawson, but whether the discovery can become a commercially viable primary energy resource. The setting helps: Saskatchewan ranks first worldwide in high-grade uranium and potash production and leads Canada in primary helium. Its geology and favorable policy framework have made it a globally recognized resource powerhouse.

From Hydrogen Wells to AI Campuses

MAX Power is also asking what a successful large-scale commercial natural hydrogen system could eventually power. In June, the company signed a memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) with TerraVolt Energy, EcoTech Building Solutions and Carbon Neutral Growth Fund. The group will assess an integrated model that links natural hydrogen with modular power systems, sustainable infrastructure, produced brine waters and next-generation AI and high-performance-computing facilities.

Under the concept, electricity would be generated beside the resource, while cooling and water management, both critical to big computing campuses, are studied alongside it. The approach ties resource development to end use from the start. Instead of producing hydrogen and hunting for buyers afterward, MAX Power is looking at what could be built around a commercially viable resource, given that major potential users are nearby and substantial new power-intensive development is planned regionally.

If Lawson proves large and deliverable enough, modular units could turn hydrogen into electricity right at the source for AI campuses, manufacturers, fertilizer producers, critical infrastructure, remote communities and other heavy consumers. Saskatchewan's rule that new data centers supply their own power gives this approach added timeliness.

Meanwhile, the company is building a second opportunity out of the subsurface data its hydrogen program produces. Its proprietary MAXX LEMI (Large Earth Model Integration) platform merges MAX Power's own drilling, core, seismic, geological and geophysical data with extensive legacy datasets to identify and rank promising natural hydrogen systems. Holding 2.5 million permitted acres across Saskatchewan and dominating the 475-kilometer Genesis Trend gives the company a growing data foundation. The newest version also adds machine learning to help interpret large subsurface datasets and sharpen exploration targeting.

MAXX LEMI could eventually be commercialized through licensing, platform access, technical services, strategic partnerships or stakes in third-party discoveries. To weigh those options, MAX Power has engaged Kyndryl Canada Limited, a subsidiary of Kyndryl Holdings Inc., to craft a commercialization strategy and go-to-market plan. Over roughly seven weeks, Kyndryl will cover technology discovery, market and competitive analysis, and business-model evaluation, with the aim of delivering actionable recommendations.

At scale, MAXX LEMI could give the natural hydrogen industry a globally deployable toolkit for finding, evaluating and advancing systems worldwide, while opening scalable ways to monetize MAX Power's technology, data and expertise. The strategy therefore reaches past one discovery: The company is pursuing both a direct link between natural hydrogen and power-hungry infrastructure and a way to apply its exploration knowledge to locate future systems elsewhere.

Where Energy, AI and Aerospace Meet

Lawson adds a layer that stretches the story past energy: helium. The gas is a key input in advanced chipmaking, where its thermal properties help control tightly managed manufacturing steps. Scientific American has pointed out that chipmakers depend on helium, especially during etching, to regulate wafer temperatures. Recent interruptions to global helium supply have further shown why secure access matters as demand for advanced chips grows.

The link to AI is straightforward: More sophisticated semiconductors are needed, and producing them requires specialized processes and critical materials, such as helium. The gas also matters in aerospace. NASA relies on it for hydrogen-system purging, pressurization and cryogenic cooling, and hydrogen is central to major launch vehicles. The core stage of NASA's Space Launch System, for instance, burns liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen in its four RS-25 engines.

The result is a notable convergence around the resources MAX Power is assessing at Lawson, tying the project to energy, AI and aerospace. If proven commercially viable, natural hydrogen could be turned into electricity by modular generators near the source to serve AI infrastructure, industry and other heavy users, an opportunity MAX Power is already studying through its natural hydrogen-powered AI infrastructure initiative.

Helium ties into the AI economy as well, since it is an essential input in making the GPUs and other specialized chips behind modern AI. Both gases also serve aerospace. Hydrogen fuels rockets, while helium supports purging, pressurization, cryogenic cooling and other launch operations. The technologies transforming the economy may look very different, yet they share common physical needs for energy, advanced materials and infrastructure.

Commercial natural hydrogen production has not begun at Lawson, and the technical and economic picture still has gaps to fill. What MAX Power can point to so far is a verified subsurface hydrogen system, notable helium readings, a widening drill program across the Lawson Complex, and early work on how the resource might be used and how the intelligence gathered through MAXX LEMI might be monetized. Bringing in Kyndryl adds an outside perspective on technology and commercialization, helping the company decide whether MAXX LEMI, now an in-house exploration tool, can become a platform with wider commercial appeal.

Displacing today's energy sources isn't a requirement for natural hydrogen to matter. What counts is proof that it can join the mix as a scalable, cost-effective, dependable form of primary energy. AI is creating an unprecedented surge in power demand, and Saskatchewan now expects incoming data centers to arrange their own electricity supply. Against that backdrop, MAX Power is trying to establish whether the province may already hold part of the solution underground, and whether tomorrow's infrastructure will increasingly be sited wherever the energy already sits.

AI Ecosystem Expands Across New Frontiers

Artificial intelligence continues to reshape the technology landscape as investment expands across the infrastructure, computing, enterprise services and application layers of the AI ecosystem. Recent developments highlight the breadth of this transformation, with organizations scaling the physical capacity required for AI, bringing intelligent technologies into specialized industries, expanding access to advanced computing and developing increasingly capable AI models.

Alphabet Inc.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

These developments illustrate how AI growth is extending across an increasingly interconnected ecosystem. From the infrastructure and computing power underlying advanced models to enterprise adoption, workforce development and next-generation applications, continued investment across multiple layers is creating new opportunities to deploy AI at greater scale and across a wider range of industries.

For more information, visit MAX Power Mining.

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