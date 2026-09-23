The L Suite's Topcounsel And Lloyd Plugins Live In Chatgpt Enterprise

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In-house counsel can now access The L Suite's unique peer insights from within ChatGPT

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The L Suite, the premier peer community for in-house legal leaders, today announced that TopCounsel and Lloyd by The L Suite are among the plugins in OpenAI's new offerings for law firms and the legal technology ecosystem, which help lawyers put frontier intelligence to work. The L Suite's collective judgment is now available in both of the AI platforms in-house legal teams use most.

TopCounsel by The L Suite, a plugin available to all in-house counsel using ChatGPT, helps lawyers find the right outside counsel for a specific matter, recommending individual lawyers, not just firms. Rankings are based on The L Suite's vast and unbiased dataset and proprietary ranking algorithm, drawing on thousands of peer-to-peer recommendations and survey results, substantive expertise demonstrated across 2,000+ speaking engagements, thousands of shared documents, and private research by The L Suite's staff. Law firms cannot pay to appear in results.

Lloyd by The L Suite, a private plugin for L Suite members, brings the full L Suite Braintrust in ChatGPT: thousands of peer discussion threads, 3,000+ shared documents, 5,000+ hours of event content, and 10,000+ outside counsel recommendations contributed by GCs and legal ops leaders at companies including Intuit, Reddit, Klaviyo, Instacart, Notion, Canva, Lyft, and HubSpot. Members use Lloyd to pressure-test decisions before advising CEOs and boards, benchmark legal team structure and spend, find peer-vetted vendors, and get up to speed on unfamiliar topics. Lloyd requires an eligible L Suite team membership and a ChatGPT Business or Enterprise account.

“AI is only as good as what goes into it,” said Greg Raiten, co-founder of The L Suite.“Every legal team will have access to the same models. What they won't have is a decade of hard-won judgment from thousands of experienced legal leaders. Our job is to make that knowledge available wherever our members work.”

Find TopCounsel plugin in the ChatGPT Enterprise plugin directory or at Topcounsel.ai. Lloyd by The L Suite is available to eligible member teams at lsuite.co/membership/corporate-teams.

About The L Suite

The L Suite is the premier peer community for 2,500 General Counsels and their teams. Founded in 2015, the community is powered by a purpose-built AI platform, 300+ curated events annually across the US and Europe, and a member experience designed to connect forward-thinking leaders with the collective intelligence that sharpens decisions and accelerates impact.

The L Suite is part of The Suite, which also operates The F Suite for senior financial executives. Learn more at lsuite.co and fsuite.co, or connect on LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Casie Gillette...