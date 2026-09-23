Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Growth - Why AI Chip Production Is Driving Demand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AINewsWire Editorial Coverage: The biggest hurdle in the AI boom has shifted. Etching the tiniest transistor is no longer the whole story. What is becoming more important is which companies can turn out packaged chips quickly, cleanly and in large enough quantities that AI data centers never run short. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang recently stated that the company is ramping up capacity for CoWoS-L, the high-end packaging technology used in its newest chips, and that suppliers need to improve yield and speed up output. That same expectation is now spreading to the automation and inspection tools that keep packaging lines running, a space that Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) (profile ) plans to compete in under its TechForce Robotics operating name. Last week, the company revealed that it had formed a majority-owned subsidiary - TechForce Advanced Manufacturing Inc. - created alongside a manufacturing partner based in Taiwan. The purpose of the new subsidiary is to scale up output of automated Wafer Sorter and AOI systems for 8-inch and 12-inch wafers, and it is targeting first production and revenue in the fourth quarter of 2026. Nightfood aims to take its place among other prominent names in the wider AI/automation ecosystem, such as(NASDAQ: AAOI).



Shrinking transistors once defined the semiconductor industry's hardest task; the harder job now is assembling those transistors into larger, high-performance systems.

Building out more packaging lines addresses only part of the challenge. As output rises, producers must also keep yields healthy and cycle times short, a pairing that has been hard to get right.

Packaging workflows have become more elaborate, and the equipment that moves, inspects and sorts wafers now matters nearly as much as the packaging steps it serves.

The money flowing into this shift is increasingly visible. A market study put global semiconductor wafer inspection equipment at $6.52 billion in 2025, with a projection of roughly $9.67 billion by 2030 Nightfood Holdings recently unveiled TechForce Advanced Manufacturing Inc., a Nevada corporation formed to partner with Jun Long Machine Industrial Co. Ltd. on advanced manufacturing.



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AI's Toughest Manufacturing Test

Shrinking transistors once defined the semiconductor industry's hardest task. The harder job now is assembling those transistors into larger, high-performance systems. The National Institute of Standards and Technology (“NIST”) notes that physical limits are eroding the gains from transistor scaling, pushing designers away from monolithic chips and toward chiplet-based architectures.

A single package in a modern AI accelerator can hold several compute components alongside stacks of high-bandwidth memory, which makes advanced packaging both essential and more complicated. TSMC's Chip-on-Wafer-on-Substrate technology, or CoWoS, illustrates this best.

TSMC calls CoWoS a 2.5D platform that pairs multiple system-on-chip dies with high-bandwidth memory to supply the compute and memory bandwidth that AI and high-performance computing need. The CoWoS-L variant, in volume production since 2024, links dies through local silicon interconnects for denser routing and supports a larger interposer than earlier versions. NVIDIA's Blackwell architecture depends heavily on it for the high-bandwidth connections among its compute chiplets.

This matters because packaging now absorbs much of the complexity that AI systems demand. The arrival of generative AI in 2022 pushed demand for TSMC's CoWoS solutions upward as accelerators began pairing compute components with high-bandwidth memory stacks. That integration brings new manufacturing hurdles, and NIST names power delivery, heat dissipation, testing, repair and reliability as the main ones for tightly integrated packages. As assemblies grow denser, precise and repeatable production matters more.

TechForce Robotics is working to establish itself in this part of the AI supply chain. Positioned where physical AI, robotics and high-precision automation meet, the company runs systems in commercial and industrial settings. It has grown beyond its hospitality and service origins into pharmaceutical, laboratory and semiconductor-adjacent manufacturing.

TechForce noted earlier this year that it was assessing roughly 100,000 square feet of added dual-region manufacturing capacity across Taiwan and the United States with partner Jiun Jiang Enterprise Co. Ltd. It has since set up a separate, dedicated semiconductor-equipment venture with a different manufacturing partner, focused on wafer-level packaging support. With packaging now the industry's most complex step, that is the segment the company is pursuing.

Packaging Growth Puts Yield, Cycle Time to the Test

Building out more packaging lines addresses only part of the challenge. As output rises, producers must also keep yields healthy and cycle times short, a pairing that has been hard to get right. Jensen Huang, NVIDIA's chief executive, has spoken plainly on the subject.

During a January 2025 appearance in Taiwan, he said Nvidia's advanced-packaging needs were growing instead of shrinking, and that the capacity on hand was about four times the level of under two years earlier. Packaging remained a chokepoint even so, he admitted, because every Blackwell chip TSMC managed to produce was immediately sold.

Longer cycle times complicate the issue. Every extra round of inspection, rework or handling lengthens an advanced package's path through the line, which raises the stakes for both yield and throughput. To shorten that path and manage quality better, some manufacturers turn to intelligent automation, among them real-time defect interception, automated yield prediction and AI-driven manufacturing systems.

The stakes climb when packaging is itself what limits supply. According to research, frontier AI-chip output in 2025 was held back by CoWoS packaging and HBM, not by capacity for leading-edge logic dies. Producers consequently must expand packaging, protect yield and raise throughput all at once, which lifts the value of automated inspection, process control and material handling.

TechForce Robotics is committed to ease this strain. Its Robotics-as-a-Service (“RaaS”) model is designed so customers can add automation as demand grows, instead of hiring more staff to handle intricate packaging volumes or tying up large sums of capital at the outset. The company has also signed a letter of intent with NBR Intelligence that contemplates deploying as many as 5,000 robotic systems, a figure in line with the throughput manufacturers now need to keep up with packaging demand.

Wafer Handling, Inspection Tools Now Essential

Packaging workflows have become more elaborate, and the equipment that moves, inspects and sorts wafers now matters nearly as much as the packaging steps it serves. Moving wafers by hand carries physical risk. One dropped or mishandled wafer can wipe out thousands of dollars in material still being processed, and automated handling removes much of that exposure. Meanwhile, optical inspection, identification, grading and sorting create the traceability records that let manufacturers spot defects before they spread downstream.

Among the largest inspection and metrology suppliers in the semiconductor industry, KLA makes the point plainly. Its wafer inspection and metrology systems provide the process data and traceability manufacturers rely on to lift yield and keep quality steady while advanced-packaging workflows become more complex. Flagging a faulty wafer is only the start of what that data does. Engineers can also follow a defect back to the process step, tool or lot responsible, a capability that becomes vital when one package may combine chiplets and memory stacks from several separate production lines.

Semiconductor process control now leans heavily on automated optical inspection systems, known as AOI. Cameras, optical sensors and image-processing software power these systems, allowing them to quickly scan wafers for flaws such as surface contamination, scratches and dimensional inconsistencies. Within advanced packaging, automated inspection and metrology additionally yield data that manufacturers draw on to monitor processes, boost yield and preserve traceability as packages grow more complicated.

Speed is another benefit. Packaging lines are handling larger wafer volumes to satisfy AI demand, and manual sorting and grading steps increasingly cap how quickly a line can run. Automated systems lift that cap by working around the clock with steady accuracy. TechForce Robotics sees this as its near-term opportunity: designing automated wafer handling and inspection equipment for high-volume, high-precision packaging environments, as opposed to general-purpose robotics alone.

Wafer Inspection Spending Climbs as AI Chip Output Grows

The money flowing into this shift is increasingly visible. A market study put global semiconductor wafer inspection equipment at $6.52 billion in 2025, with a projection of roughly $9.67 billion by 2030, or a compound annual growth rate of about 8.2%. Through 2030, optical inspection systems, the category that covers AOI equipment, should deliver more new revenue than any other equipment type the report follows.

Those figures are part of a far bigger equipment boom. The global semiconductor industry association SEMI projects record semiconductor manufacturing equipment sales of $229.5 billion by 2028, which would be the fifth consecutive year of growth, fueled by AI-related spending on leading-edge logic, advanced memory, test and packaging. For assembly and packaging equipment in particular, SEMI anticipates sales rising from a projected $6.7 billion in 2026 to $8.6 billion by 2028, as devices grow more complex and advanced packaging spreads.

Two pressures are pushing this expansion at once. To meet AI accelerator demand, chipmakers require additional packaging capacity, and to keep the higher output at acceptable quality, they also require more inspection and automation. Each investment depends on the other. Packaging lines can be added to a fab, but unless wafer handling, sorting and optical inspection grow alongside them, the extra capacity turns out more unverified product instead of chips that are ready to ship.

TechForce Robotics wants a share of the whole opportunity, not merely half of it. Because it is building toward automated handling equipment and the inspection systems that verify that equipment's output, the company is placing itself in two market segments forecast to keep growing well into the next decade. That contrasts with wagering on one narrower portion of semiconductor automation spending.

From Strategy to Structure: TechForce Robotics Moves Ahead

TechForce Robotics has given its strategy a formal framework. Nightfood Holdings recently unveiled TechForce Advanced Manufacturing Inc., a Nevada corporation formed to partner with Jun Long Machine Industrial Co. Ltd. on advanced manufacturing.

Nightfood is slated to hold 51% of the new entity and keep control, while Jun Long would hold the remaining 49%. Jun Long brings technical know-how, manufacturing expertise, product-development capability and existing customer relationships. Nightfood supplies strategic oversight, commercialization support, public-company infrastructure and access to capital-raising resources.

Initially, the venture will scale up production of an automated Wafer Sorter and Automated Optical Inspection system for 8-inch and 12-inch silicon wafers. The system integrates robotic wafer handling, automated inspection and grading, identification-based sorting, front-side optical character recognition and optional Semiconductor Equipment Communication Standard factory connectivity. Together, these cover inspection, identification, transfer and sorting in semiconductor and CoWoS-related advanced-packaging production.

Those capabilities match the handling, inspection and traceability functions manufacturers depend on most as packaging volumes rise. The company also pointed to wafer inspection equipment market growth from about $7.05 billion in 2026 to roughly $9.67 billion by 2030.

Many early-stage robotics companies lack this mix of elements. TechForce already operates a RaaS business that produces recurring revenue outside semiconductors, and it has now added a majority-owned manufacturing venture anchored by a named partner with stated technical and customer-relationship strengths.

Both moves connect to two of the fastest-growing equipment categories in wafer inspection, and the company states an aim to eventually reach related packaging processes such as CoPoS. With advanced packaging emerging as the AI industry's defining manufacturing constraint, TechForce Robotics has gone from outlining an opportunity to backing it with a framework, a partner and a timeline set for the near term.

Building the Infrastructure Behind AI's Next Leap

As artificial intelligence moves deeper into the global technology landscape, the infrastructure supporting it is expanding just as rapidly. Across the AI and automation ecosystem, companies are investing in advanced semiconductor research, expanding R&D capabilities and increasing the speed and capacity of the high-performance networks required for increasingly demanding AI workloads.

Applied Materials Inc.

KLA Corporation

Lam Research Corporation

Applied Optoelectronics Inc.

The latest developments reflect how AI growth is driving investment well beyond software and algorithms. From semiconductor materials and manufacturing technologies to research facilities and high-speed optical connectivity, companies across the technology ecosystem are building the physical foundation required to deliver greater computing power, bandwidth and efficiency.

For more information, visit Nightfood Holdings.

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