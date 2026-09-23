Southern Roofing & Repairs Named Breakthrough Business In Youngsville

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Youngsville roofing company recognized by the Consumer Ratings Institute for public review performance across Acadiana.

YOUNGSVILLE, LA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Southern Roofing & Repairs has been named a Breakthrough Business in Youngsville for 2026 by the Consumer Ratings Institute, a recognition based on aggregated publicly accessible consumer review data.

Southern Roofing & Repairs is a locally owned roofing contractor serving Youngsville, Lafayette, and surrounding Acadiana parishes. The company focuses on certified roofing solutions built for South Louisiana's weather, from heavy rain and humidity to wind and severe storms. Homeowners and commercial property owners work with a team that emphasizes thorough inspections, clear assessments, and plans matched to each property's needs.

Services include free roof inspections, roof repairs for leaks, storm damage, and missing shingles, full roof replacements, and Fortified Roofing systems designed for enhanced durability. The company installs asphalt shingle and metal roofing suited to the regional climate and supports customers through insurance claims and storm recovery. Additional work includes gutters and fascia. Southern Roofing & Repairs backs its installations with a free lifetime labor warranty, offers financing, and provides a veterans discount.

Family-owned and operated by Dustin and Sydney Galley, the company serves communities including Youngsville, Broussard, Carencro, Maurice, New Iberia, and Breaux Bridge. Its approach centers on documented scopes, transparent timelines, and licensed, insured workmanship grounded in local values of hard work, respect, and taking care of neighbors.

According to aggregated public review data reflected in the award intake, Southern Roofing & Repairs holds a 5.0-star rating across 56 reviews. The Consumer Ratings Institute evaluates businesses using publicly accessible consumer review data and issues recognitions across multiple categories based on that performance.

Homeowners seeking a free roof inspection or estimate can learn more at or call (337) 517-0060.

About Southern Roofing & Repairs

Southern Roofing & Repairs is a family-owned roofing contractor based in Youngsville, Louisiana, serving Lafayette and the surrounding Acadiana area. The company provides roof inspections, repairs, replacements, Fortified Roofing, insurance-claim support, and related exterior work with a focus on certified workmanship and honest service. Contact: (337) 517-0060;

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Dustin Galley

Southern Roofing & Repairs

+1 (337) 517-0060

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Southern Roofing & Repairs Named Breakthrough Business in Youngsville News Provided By Mthd Marketing LLC September 23, 2026, 12:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.