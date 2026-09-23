Critter Guard Publishes Japan Power Outage Data Highlighting Animal-Related Disruptions

Critter Guard compiles data on animal-caused power outages in Japan, urging utilities to adopt proactive grid-hardening strategies.

MULVANE, KS, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Critter Guard, a wildlife mitigation product developer with more than 25 years of experience helping utilities prevent animal-related outages, has published a compilation of Japan power outage causes and statistics. The resource brings together published research and reported incidents, with a particular focus on wildlife interference with electrical infrastructure.

The compilation highlights how animals can disrupt electricity service across different settings. Among the incidents documented:

- In March 2025, approximately 3,500 homes and other premises in Tokyo's Setagaya Ward lost power in an incident attributed to crow nesting activity on a utility pole.

- In May 2025, Tokaido Shinkansen bullet trains running between Tokyo and Osaka were suspended after a snake tangled itself in a power line, causing a power outage.

- In May 2026, Japan Monkey Park temporarily closed after an outage affected 28 of its 36 attractions. A gecko found inside electrical distribution equipment was suspected as the cause.

These incidents illustrate the consequences of wildlife accessing electrical equipment, including interrupted household service, disrupted business operations, and costly widespread outages. Critter Guard highlights key examples to encourage utilities and organizations operating their own power distribution networks to consider animal mitigation as part of their proactive reliability planning.

“We are seeing utilities shift from reacting to animal-related outages to proactively preventing them,” said John Sims, president and owner of Critter Guard.“Animal mitigation needs to be part of the conversation when utilities plan investments to strengthen their power distribution systems.”

According to Critter Guard, many of its utility customers successfully invested in grid hardening during 2025 and 2026, efforts that make electrical infrastructure more resistant to power disruptions. The company views measures to limit animal access to vulnerable equipment as an important component of grid hardening.

Critter Guard serves power utilities worldwide, along with fiber-optic and telecommunications companies. It also serves industrial facilities, data centers, and educational institutions that manage their own power distribution networks. The company ships internationally, including to Japan.

The Japan Power Outage Statistics and Causes Tracker is available on Critter Guard's website, with links to the underlying reports and research.

About Critter Guard

Critter Guard develops humane wildlife control products designed to help prevent animals from accessing electrical infrastructure. Its Pole Guard and Line Guard products help block animal access to utility poles and overhead lines, reducing opportunities for animals to reach vulnerable equipment. The company also offers BirdBloc, a scent-based bird deterrent.

Serving utilities, businesses, and homeowners worldwide, Critter Guard works to keep the power on while helping protect wildlife from dangerous electrical equipment.

For more information about Critter Guard use the contact details below:



John Sims

Critter Guard

+1 (573) 256-2110

email us here

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Critter Guard Publishes Japan Power Outage Data Highlighting Animal-Related Disruptions News Provided By Local World Media Wire September 23, 2026, 12:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Environment



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