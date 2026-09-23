Doc Meyers Spices Sets Sights On Nationwide Growth With Expanded Online Shopping Experience

COLUMBIA, MO, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With refreshed packaging and an improved online shopping experience, Doc Meyers Spices is bringing its signature hot pepper blend to more kitchens across the country and beyond.

Doc Meyers Spices is turning up the heat on its nationwide growth. The company has invested in its brand, packaging, and digital presence to expand online sales and introduce more home cooks and culinary professionals to its signature Hot Pepper Shake and Pizza Spice.

Established in 2015, the business is entering its next chapter under co-owners Dr. Michael Meyers, known as“Doc,” and Austin White. The refreshed look and upgraded e-commerce experience support a straightforward ambition: bring a product they believe in to a much broader audience.

“We are incredibly excited to relaunch a new label and expand into several new markets, and we are thrilled that you're trying our signature Doc Meyers spice blend. You are going to love the true versatility of our spice, and we know you'll find the perfect use for it on your favorite pizza, pasta, or marinade. Handle your Heat!” said Doc.

The expanded website makes it easier for shoppers seeking hot pepper spice blends to explore the signature seasoning, choose from multiple package sizes, and order directly online. Tasty recipes encourage customers to go beyond heating up the pizza slice and experiment with pasta, eggs, tacos, grilled meats, beverages, and more. International customers can also request a quote through a dedicated international quote request form.

For Doc Meyers Spices, the appeal is about more than a fiery kick. Its signature blend combines pequin, chipotle, japone, and ghost peppers for layers of heat and a unique smoky flavor. Crafted in small batches without MSG, preservatives, gluten, or salt, the blend offers an alternative to conventional crushed red pepper for anyone ready to doctor up dinner.

Package options range from jars and shakers for home kitchens to bulk containers for restaurants and culinary professionals, supporting the company's efforts to reach a wider range of customers.

As Doc and Austin pursue nationwide growth, the brand's personality remains rooted in a love of good food, bold flavor, and a fiery kick. The updated shopping experience gives more customers a way to bring the heat to their own tables-one shake at a time.

About Doc Meyers Spices

Doc Meyers Spices offers a small-batch Hot Pepper Shake and Pizza Spice made from a blend of four powerful peppers. Led by co-owners Dr. Michael Meyers and Austin White, the company serves home cooks and culinary professionals with a passion for bold flavor. A portion of profits supports local animal shelters.

For more information about Doc Meyers Spices, use the contact details below:

Dr. Michael Meyers

Doc Meyers Spices

+1 573-590-6720

email us here

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Doc Meyers Spices Sets Sights on Nationwide Growth with Expanded Online Shopping Experience News Provided By Local World Media Wire September 23, 2026, 12:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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