MMCG Invest Launches MMCG Analytics, A Free Map-Based CRE Data Platform

Inside MMCG Analytics: a 6.1-mile radius search around a Los Angeles site pulls 3,085 self-storage properties, each with parcel data, building attributes, and financial statements including NOI, for feasibility analysis and CRE underwriting.

Free platform puts parcel search, traffic counts, demographics by radius, and SBA 7(a) default rates for every US county on one map at mmcganalytics

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MMCG Invest LLC, a leading feasibility study consultant specializing in SBA compliant feasibility studies (SOP 50 10) and USDA feasibility studies compliant with 7 CFR Part 5001 (OneRD Guarantee), today announced the launch of MMCG Analytics (mmcganalytics), a next-generation commercial real estate analytics platform.From Feasibility Study Practice to CRE Data PlatformMMCG Analytics is built as a map-first commercial real estate analytics platform. It converts MMCG's comprehensive feasibility study practice into an interactive workflow that follows the same arc as a bank-grade feasibility study: parcel details and terrain adjustment; site analytics such as demographics and consumer spending; traffic and visibility analysis; EPA environmental compliance screening; delineation of the primary market area and effectual trade area; competitor identification; and market-supported analysis and assumptions. These feed directly into the financial feasibility section, including pro forma modeling, sensitivity analysis, discounted cash flow (DCF), and Monte Carlo simulation.Nationwide Coverage: 132M+ Parcels, 3,144 Counties, 1M+ SBA LoansThe platform covers all 3,144 US counties, from urban cores to rural markets. It holds more than 132 million parcels, 135 million building records with over 62 million building footprints drawn across the country, and a database of more than 1 million SBA 7(a) loans, with 919,732 loans analysed for default rates by industry and geography. It was designed for loan underwriting and lender analytics, and serves the wider CRE community: commercial appraisers, brokers, environmental analysts, and civil engineers.An Overlaying System of Fully Sourced DataMMCG Analytics works as an overlaying system. It starts from soil analysis and LiDAR terrain measurement, one of the most advanced terrain datasets available, continues through parcel layouts and building attributes, adds FEMA flood zones and wetlands, layers in detailed demographics and consumer spending, market sections by asset class, and company financial statements drawn from SEC filings. Every data point on the platform is sourced.What Is Free on MMCG AnalyticsMMCG has opened a free version at mmcganalytics, available to every visitor with no payment required. The free version allows any user to run a preliminary feasibility assessment for a commercial property: search any parcel by address anywhere in the United States, view parcel data and boundaries, building attributes, terrain and soil conditions, flood zones and wetlands, and run radius analysis around any site. Within a chosen radius of 1, 3, 5 miles or any custom distance, users can pull traffic counts, demographics, population and household trends, consumer spending, and competitor locations, and review SBA 7(a) loan default rates by industry and county. For lenders, appraisers, developers, and small business borrowers, this makes MMCG Analytics a free first stop before commissioning a full feasibility study.Beyond the free tier, the premium version opens the full depth of the system. Users get EPA contamination and environmental site screening, financial statements of comparable facilities operating in the area, and a report generator that pulls everything the platform knows about a site, from risks and demographics to traffic, parcel and building data, market and competitors, into a single exportable package. That is a fraction of what premium includes, but it is the part most appraisers and lenders ask for first.Subscription access for commercial appraisers and CRE specialists is quoted individually at mmcganalytics/subscription. MMCG has reserved free access for Certified Development Companies (CDCs) and MMCG feasibility study clients, and offers significant discounts for SBA lenders and USDA lenders.About MMCG Invest LLCMMCG Invest LLC is a feasibility study consultant preparing SBA and USDA compliant feasibility studies, aligned with SBA SOP 50 10 and 7 CFR Part 5001, for lenders, borrowers, and development projects nationwide, across asset classes including hotels, self-storage, multifamily, gas stations, car washes, RV parks, and senior housing. With MMCG Analytics, the firm brings the data and methods of its feasibility practice to the wider commercial real estate market. Learn more at mmcginvest and mmcganalytics.

Michal Mohelsky, J.D.

MMCG Invest, LLC

+1 628-225-1110

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MMCG Invest Launches MMCG Analytics, a Free Map-Based CRE Data Platform News Provided By MMCG Invest, LLC September 23, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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