The Dairy Alliance Pours Into National Coffee Day With Real Milk

From creamy texture to 8 grams of protein per 8-ounce serving, dairy brings more to the cup than great taste

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As National Coffee Day approaches on September 29, The Dairy Alliance is reminding coffee lovers that the milk in their cup does far more than soften the flavor. Real dairy milk delivers 8 grams of high-quality protein per 8-ounce serving, along with 12 other essential nutrients that elevate both the experience and nutrition of every sip."What milk would you like that with?" This may be the simplest question a barista asks, but the answer makes a significant difference," said Farrah Newberry, CEO of The Dairy Alliance. "Real dairy milk creates the creamy texture, taste, and distinctive foam that defines coffee culture, while providing complete high-quality protein and nutrients many consumers don't realize they're gaining. It's not just about taste. It's about what's actually in your cup."Why Dairy Elevates CoffeeReal dairy milk brings more than flavor to every cup of coffee. It provides essential nutrients like high-quality protein, and the rich, creamy experience consumers know and enjoy.Nutrient-RichCow's milk contains 13 essential nutrients, including calcium, phosphorus, riboflavin, vitamin B12, potassium, zinc, selenium, iodine, and vitamins A and D. These nutrients help make dairy milk a nutritious addition to a daily coffee routine.Protein That Powers the MorningEach 8-ounce serving of dairy milk naturally delivers 8 grams of complete, high-quality protein. Protein helps promote satiety, supports sustained energy, and provides lasting nourishment throughout the morning.The Gold Standard for Taste and TextureDairy milk creates the rich flavor, smooth mouthfeel, and stable foam that defines a premium coffee experience. These naturally occurring characteristics make dairy the preferred choice for many baristas and coffee enthusiasts alike."When compared side by side, real dairy milk provides more naturally occurring nutrients than many products marketed as 'milks,'" continued Newberry. "That distinction matters, particularly for consumers making everyday choices about what goes into their coffee. Dairy delivers both nutrition and the authentic taste and texture that elevates the coffee experience."Bringing Dairy into Your Coffee RoutineTo kick off the fall season, The Dairy Alliance is sharing a Chai Coffee and Gingerbread Latte recipesChai Coffee: Add warm, aromatic flavor to traditional coffee with Chai Coffee. Brew 2 tablespoons ground coffee, 2 teaspoons whole cardamom seeds or allspice, 2 teaspoons whole cloves and 1 cinnamon stick with 1 cup water. Finish with 11⁄2 cups steamed milk and 4 teaspoons sugar for a comforting, spiced coffee.Gingerbread Latte: Bring warm, spiced flavor to a coffeehouse favorite with 2 cups milk and 4 shots of espresso or coffee, finished with a homemade gingerbread syrup made with 1⁄2 cup molasses, 1⁄2 cup brown sugar, 11⁄2 teaspoons ground ginger, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, 1⁄4 teaspoon nutmeg and 4 tablespoons water.The Dairy Alliance encourages coffee lovers to experience how real dairy milk transforms their cup of coffee whether it is warm, cold, or blended. For inspiration, consumers can explore more real dairy-inspired coffee recipes at thedairyalliance/dairy-recipes/.To learn more about The Dairy Alliance, visit thedairyalliance or @TheDairyAlliance on Facebook or Instagram.About The Dairy AllianceThe Dairy Alliance is a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast. We work diligently with dairy farmers, schools, sports teams, health professionals, local organizations, state leaders, the media, and the public to promote dairy foods and knowledge about the dairy industry. Our efforts center in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Kim Miller

Ink Link Marketing

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The Dairy Alliance Pours Into National Coffee Day With Real Milk News Provided By Ink Link Marketing September 23, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Food & Beverage Industry, World & Regional



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