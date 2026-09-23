403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Citi Wealth’s 2026 Global Family Office Report Reveals Clients Are Shifting Their Focus Towards Public Equities While Becoming More Deliberate and Resilient Amid Uncertainty
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Citi Wealth released its 2026 Global Family Office Report, offering an inside perspective into the thinking and behaviors of the world’s most sophisticated investors. The report was compiled by Citi Wealth’s Global Family Office Group, which works with more than 1,900 family offices worldwide. Conducted in June and July 2026, the survey sheds light on how over 350 family offices in more than 40 countries are navigating new complexities in an era defined by uncertainty.
Today’s leading family offices are building long-term strategies underpinned by three key themes: capital, capability and continuity. They are investing with confidence -- becoming more institutional in how they invest, more sophisticated in how they manage risk, and more intentional in how they prepare for the future. Families also are prioritizing leadership succession and generational transition with new urgency.
"The Middle East is home to some of the world's most entrepreneurial and globally connected families. What we see in this year's report is a region that remains focused on growth while becoming increasingly deliberate about governance, succession and long-term resilience. As family wealth becomes more international and more complex, families are seeking trusted partners that can connect them to global opportunities, provide institutional-quality advice and help them build enduring legacies across generations. At Citi Wealth, we are uniquely positioned to support that journey through our global network, cross-border expertise and deep understanding of family office needs." Comments Mohannad Sleiman, Market Executive, Citi Private Bank
Key takeaways include:
•Strong Performance in the Face of Rising Uncertainty: Despite shifting macroeconomic indicators and geopolitical concerns, nearly 90% of respondents reported positive portfolio performance year-to-date, while 41% continue to target annual returns of 7% to 10%. Clients are optimistic but not complacent as moderate expectations for returns coexist with concerns around inflation, interest rates and financial stability. Long-term discipline remains a crucial competitive advantage.
Today’s leading family offices are building long-term strategies underpinned by three key themes: capital, capability and continuity. They are investing with confidence -- becoming more institutional in how they invest, more sophisticated in how they manage risk, and more intentional in how they prepare for the future. Families also are prioritizing leadership succession and generational transition with new urgency.
"The Middle East is home to some of the world's most entrepreneurial and globally connected families. What we see in this year's report is a region that remains focused on growth while becoming increasingly deliberate about governance, succession and long-term resilience. As family wealth becomes more international and more complex, families are seeking trusted partners that can connect them to global opportunities, provide institutional-quality advice and help them build enduring legacies across generations. At Citi Wealth, we are uniquely positioned to support that journey through our global network, cross-border expertise and deep understanding of family office needs." Comments Mohannad Sleiman, Market Executive, Citi Private Bank
Key takeaways include:
•Strong Performance in the Face of Rising Uncertainty: Despite shifting macroeconomic indicators and geopolitical concerns, nearly 90% of respondents reported positive portfolio performance year-to-date, while 41% continue to target annual returns of 7% to 10%. Clients are optimistic but not complacent as moderate expectations for returns coexist with concerns around inflation, interest rates and financial stability. Long-term discipline remains a crucial competitive advantage.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment