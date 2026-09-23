Deep Depression To Bring Heavy Rain Across Central, Eastern India

MENAFN - Live Mint) A deep depression over the westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal is expected to cross the north Andhra Pradesh–south Odisha coasts between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur, close to Kalingapatnam, by the night of 23 September, bringing heavy to very heavy rainfall across parts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The system is likely to produce heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall, over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, south interior Odisha and south Chhattisgarh on 24 September.

Rainfall is expected to spread across central and eastern India over the following days. Chhattisgarh is likely to see fairly widespread to widespread rainfall from 24-29 September, east Madhya Pradesh from 24-28 September and Vidarbha from 24-28 September. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, reaching 60 kmph, are also likely over parts of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during the period.

In east India, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand are forecast to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall from 24-26 September, while Bihar is likely to see similar conditions from 24-27 September. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are expected to receive widespread rainfall from 24-27 September.

The weather system's effects will extend into northwest India. East Rajasthan is likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall from 24-27 September, followed by Uttarakhand from 26-28 September. Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and adjoining areas are forecast to receive widespread rainfall on 28-29 September.

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The IMD has forecast isolated to scattered rainfall over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab from 25-29 September. Uttar Pradesh is likely to receive rainfall towards the end of the period, particularly on 28-29 September, while west Rajasthan is expected to see isolated to scattered rainfall throughout 24-29 September.

In west India, Konkan and Goa and Marathawada are likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall on 24 September, followed by isolated to scattered rainfall through 29 September. Gujarat and Madhya Maharashtra are expected to receive isolated rainfall during the same period.

Southern peninsular India will also remain wet. Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep are likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall from 24-26 September, while coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and coastal Karnataka are expected to see similar conditions from 24-25 September.

Telangana is forecast to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall from 24-29 September. North interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema and south interior Karnataka are likely to receive widespread rainfall on 23 September, followed by isolated to scattered rainfall through 29 September.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon has further withdrawn from most parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, the whole of Delhi, and some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, the IMD said today. The southwest monsoon season has so far brought cumulative rainfall of 706.9 mm from 1 June to 22 September, 15% below the normal of 832.4 mm.

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