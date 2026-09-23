Karnataka Govt Forms SIT To Probe Insurance Fraud

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 23 (IANS) The Karnataka government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) at the state level to register complaints and conduct speedy investigations into fraudulent claims submitted to insurance companies, the Home Department said in a statement on Wednesday.

The SIT has been formed following the Supreme Court's direction in its judgment in SLP (Civil) No. 5582/2023 to establish state-level special investigation teams across the country to investigate fraudulent claims involving insurance companies.

According to the government order issued by the Home Department on September 22, 2026, an officer of the rank of Inspector General of Police (IGP) will head the SIT as its chairperson. A Superintendent of Police (SP) nominated by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) will serve as a member.

In addition, one Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) and three Police Inspectors nominated by the Director General and Inspector General of Police will be part of the team.

The SIT will have jurisdiction across Karnataka and has been declared a police station under Section 2(1)(u) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. Its officers have also been authorised under Section 193 of the law to submit final reports to the concerned courts.

The SIT will function under the supervision of the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Police Headquarters, Bengaluru.

All complaints relating to fraudulent claims received from insurance companies will be transferred to the SIT by the Director General and Inspector General of Police. The government will also provide the required officers and staff to enable the team to conduct investigations.

The government order directed the SIT to conduct a comprehensive investigation into all fraud complaints received from insurance companies and submit investigation reports to the government without delay through the Director General and Inspector General of Police.

The SIT has also been instructed to report investigation progress to the concerned authorities regularly.

The move aims to ensure that complaints about fraudulent insurance claims are investigated promptly through a dedicated state-level mechanism.