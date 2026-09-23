Kerala: Priyanka Gandhi Objects To Heavy Security In Wayanad

MENAFN - IANS) Wayanad, Sep 23 (IANS) Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the elaborate security arrangements for her during a visit to her Wayanad constituency, saying the deployment of a large number of security personnel was inconveniencing ordinary people.

Priyanka conveyed her concerns directly to the CRPF personnel deployed for her security and questioned the need for such a large contingent during her constituency visits. She said she did not require so many security personnel and that the excessive deployment was creating difficulties for the people she had come to meet.

She reportedly warned that she would stop providing advance information about her constituency visits if the arrangements continued in the same manner.

Priyanka, who represents Wayanad in the Lok Sabha, has frequently stressed the importance of maintaining direct contact with people in her constituency. The security arrangements, however, appeared to have become a barrier to such interactions, prompting her to raise the issue directly with the CRPF.

Her objection was not to security itself but to what she considered excessive deployment that affected the movement and convenience of ordinary people. She emphasised that restrictions should not become an obstacle to her constituency work.

Her remarks are significant because Wayanad has many remote, hilly settlements where representatives often travel along narrow roads to meet residents. A heavy security presence can lead to traffic restrictions and make it harder for people to meet their elected representative.

The CRPF is responsible for Priyanka's security under the protection arrangements provided to her, and its personnel accompany her during public engagements and constituency visits.

The episode comes as Priyanka has increased her presence in Wayanad since being elected from the constituency. Her visits typically involve meetings with residents, party workers, and local organisations, as well as reviewing development- and rehabilitation-related issues.

“I do not need this many security personnel. Their presence is causing difficulties for ordinary people,” she told the security personnel, making it clear that she wanted a more restrained arrangement during her future visits.