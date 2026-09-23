Bengal: Two Arrested After Trinamool-BJP Clash In Kolkata
Police have identified the arrested persons as Srideep Das and Pritam Pandey. However, the party is yet to confirm whether they are affiliated with Trinamool.
Tensions flared between Trinamool and BJP workers on Tuesday night over the occupation of the party office. The situation escalated during a programme by local Trinamool workers demanding that the office be vacated. A quarrel soon turned into a scuffle, forcing police to intervene and bring the situation under control.
Several people were injured in the incident. Former IPS officer and ex-Trinamool MLA Humayun Kabir was left bleeding in the clash and was also accused of assault. A written complaint was filed with Purba Jadavpur police station, after which the investigation began. Police are examining video footage and eyewitness statements.
Police arrested Das and Pandey during the investigation, though details of the specific allegations or evidence against them are yet to be confirmed. Questions have also been raised about their political identity.
A police officer said more people may be involved.“Efforts are being made to identify them. The role of the remaining accused is being verified by examining the video footage. If specific evidence is found, more arrests may follow,” the officer stated.
Political pressure has already mounted over the clash, which centres on allegations of occupying a party office and the injuries sustained during the violence.
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