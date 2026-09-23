Assam Government To Go Paperless From January 1 , 2027

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Sep 23 (IANS) Assam government has set January 1, 2027 as the deadline for all state government offices to shift to paperless office system, marking a major expansion of its ongoing digital governance programme, officials said.

The Chief Minister's Office made the announcement on Wednesday, describing it a new phase in Assam's efforts to modernise administrative functioning and make public services more efficient and transparent.

“Save the Date: 1 January 2027. A new chapter in Assam's digital governance,” the CMO said in a post on X.

It said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, all government offices would transition to the paperless e-Office system, with the objective of making public services“more transparent, efficient and citizen-centric”.

Assam has already adopted the National Informatics Centre (NIC)-developed e-Office platform in the state Secretariat.

According to NIC, all 58 departments in the Secretariat are currently using the system, while implementation is also being extended to selected directorates and Deputy Commissioners' offices. The e-Office platform replaces conventional paper-based file processing with digital workflows.

Government offices can receive and diarise documents electronically, create and move files digitally, prepare notes and drafts online, and digitally sign and archive official records. The system also enables officials to track the movement and status of files, creating an electronic trail of administrative processes and decisions.

According to NIC, the platform is intended to make government functioning more responsive, effective, accountable and transparent while reducing dependence on physical files. Assam has been working towards expanding e-Office adoption for several years.

The state-initiated implementation at the district level and established a dedicated state-level steering mechanism in 2021.

In 2026, the government launched e-Office District to further extend digital file management and paperless administrative processes across district-level government machinery.

The January 1, 2027 deadline will therefore mark the expansion of an existing digital framework to government offices across the state rather than the introduction of e-Office in Assam. The statewide rollout will require government departments and field offices to adopt the system uniformly.

Its effectiveness will depend on infrastructure, digital capacity and the extent to which electronic file movement helps reduce delays, improve monitoring and streamline delivery of public services.