YSRCP Accuses Andhra Coalition Govt Of Unleashing 'Reign Of Terror'

MENAFN - IANS) Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh), Sep 23 (IANS) YSR Congress Party has accused the TDP-led coalition government in Andhra Pradesh of unleashing what it called a“reign of terror” to silence the voices questioning it.

It alleged that the false cases filed against opposition leaders and cadre show how democracy is being undermined in the state.

Speaking to the media at the YSRCP Central office here on Wednesday, Party Legal Cell President Manohar Reddy alleged that there is a 'jungle raj' in the state, with TDP goons attacking unemployed youth and YSRCP leaders at the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) office and the task force conducting raids and terrorising family members.

It is appalling that old cases are reopened against MLC Thalasila Raghuram and Devineni Avinash, which shows the vindictive intent of the government, he said.

All this is being done with the conspiracy to deny YSRCP leaders the opportunity to contest the ensuing local body elections, with rowdy sheets being opened at their whim, and unmindful of the fact that there are numerous cases against Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Education Minister Lokesh.

All those involved in the vindictive politics of filing false cases against the Opposition will have to face the consequences in the coming days, he said.

The remarks of Chandrababu Naidu at the Kuppam meeting, even before the friction began at the SAAP office, show the conspiracy angle to the orchestrated attack on YSRCP activists, unemployed youth, which includes differently-abled people.

The state should focus on investigating the irregularities in the DSC and how the sports quota was manipulated instead of targeting the Opposition, he said, adding that as the coalition has no answer to the pointed questions raised, it is resorting to false cases and using police to silence the voice of dissent.

YSRCP has been demanding the resignation of Education Minister Lokesh and a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the appointment of teachers.

The Opposition party on September 21 organised a protest at the office of the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh in Vijayawada to press for its demands.